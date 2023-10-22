Tata Motors is developing a new petrol powertrain that would power the company's premium sports utility vehicles like the Harrier and Safari, reported PTI while quoting sources. Notably, Tata had recently launched the facelifted versions of Safari and Harrier that featured the company's tried and tested 2.0-litre Kyrotech Turbo diesel engine. Other Tata Safari and Harrier rivals like Mahindra XUV 700, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus offer both petrol and engine options to buyers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra told PTI that the new petrol engine is under development and will be used in these models in the future. Explaining the reason for opting for the diesel engine so far, Chandra said that 80 per cent of the market in which Safari and Harrier operate is skewed towards diesel engines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to PTI, Chandra said, “Our initial focus was on diesel for a simple reason that 80 per cent of the 2 lakh market for this SUV segment is basically diesel which means customers prefer diesel because of its better torque performance,"

"But we knew that going forward petrol is also going to give aggressive price points (for the models) and also why one should leave 20 per cent of the market, so we are working on a 1.5 litre GDI engine," Chandra added.

Chandra also noted that the effort is currently a work in progress requiring proper development and integration with the engine. He added,"Also we have been working on building the capacities. It is (petrol engine) slightly far away but it's going to come," Chandra said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors had launched the Harrier and Safari with initial prices starting from ₹15.49 lakh and ₹16.19 lakh respectively. The two premium cars come with a set of safety features like upto 7 airbags, ABS, tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, driver attention alert, hill descent control, emergency call and have received highest Global NCAP score for adult and child occupant safety.

