Indians are known for their frugal innovations and one such as spotted recently in Bihar who had converted his Tata Nano car into a helicopter which does not fly. The fusion has become so rage that people are booking it for their wedding ceremony. A Bihar native and mechanic by profession, Guddu Sharma, modified a Tata Nano car which has also gone viral on social media and among the locals.

Guudu Sharma claims that he has spent around ₹2 lakh to modify the old Nano. He also plans to rent it out for wedding ceremonies at a nominal price of ₹15,000. There are reports that Guddu Sharma is already getting a lot of bookings from people who are ready to book this unique car.

'There is a lot of enthusiasm among people about booking helicopters during weddings and its demand is also very high. In such a situation, many people want that they go to their wedding by helicopter, but due to the high fares, it is not possible for everyone. That's why I have modified my Tata Nano car and given the design of the helicopter so that people can fulfill their hobby even at less cost," Sharma said.

He has used the Tata Nano car and installed rotor on top of it along with the tail boom and the rotor at the back. This has not happened for the first time though.

A similar incident was also reported in 2019 when another Bihar resident, Mithilesh Prasad attempted something similar with a Nano car.

