Tata Motors ' electric vehicles, the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Punch EV, have received five-star safety ratings in the latest Bharat NCAP crash tests. These electric SUVs excelled in both the adult and child occupant safety categories, adding to their appeal as safe and reliable choices for consumers. The electric versions of these SUVs are sold alongside their internal combustion engine counterparts, providing a variety of options for buyers.

Previously, Tata Motors' Safari and Harrier SUVs also earned five-star ratings in their respective Bharat NCAP crash tests, showcasing the company's commitment to vehicle safety across its lineup.

Both the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Punch EV are constructed on the automaker's Acti.ev platform, which is expected to support several new electric vehicles from Tata Motors over the next two years. This platform will include the eagerly anticipated Curvv and Sierra electric SUVs.

Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV, which has been the best-selling electric car in India since its introduction, achieved a five-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection segments. In the adult occupant protection segment, the Nexon EV scored 29.86 out of 32.00 points. The vehicle received 14.26 out of 16.00 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and 15.60 out of 16.00 points in the side movable deformable barrier test. In the child occupant protection segment, it scored 44.95 out of 49 points.

Tata Punch EV

As Tata Motors' newest electric car, the Tata Punch EV also earned five-star ratings in both safety segments, matching its larger sibling, the Nexon EV. The Punch EV scored 31.46 out of 32 points for adult occupant protection and 45.00 out of 49 points for child occupant protection. The Punch EV comes equipped with six airbags, ABS, and ESC as standard across all variants. Additional safety features include a blind spot monitor, ISOFIX mounts, and three-point seatbelts for all seats.

