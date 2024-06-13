Tata Nexon EV and Punch EV secure five-star safety ratings in Bharat NCAP tests
Tata Motors' electric vehicles, the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Punch EV, have received five-star safety ratings in the latest Bharat NCAP crash tests. These electric SUVs excelled in both the adult and child occupant safety categories, adding to their appeal as safe and reliable choices for consumers. The electric versions of these SUVs are sold alongside their internal combustion engine counterparts, providing a variety of options for buyers.