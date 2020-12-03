Tata Nexon EV crosses 2000 sales mark in India

Tata Motors has announed that their first electric SUV has crossed a benchmark of 2000 units. The Tata Nexon EV was launched around 10 months back and the company has managed to sell 2,200 units as of November 2020. The company claims that this shows growing interest in the EV segment.

Tata Motors had reached the milestone of 1000 units in August this year and has managed to almost double the sales figures in a matter of 3 months (September-November 2020).

Tata claims that the Nexon EV is the best-selling electric car in India. Currently, the company claims to be leading the EV segment with a 74% market share.

Appreciating the strong response from customers, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “This is a moment of great pride for us and those working with us in our journey to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India. The Tata Nexon EV, since launch, has captured the imagination of the entire nation and has consistently led the way for the electric vehicle segment. Offering thrilling performance, connected drive experience with zero emissions and at an attractive pricing, the Nexon EV has found widespread acceptance among its customers. This growing demand is on the back of increased awareness, growing charging infrastructure, encouraging government incentives, breaking myths that surrounds EVs, and most importantly the undisputed benefits that it offers i.e. lower operating cost. Further, with the continued support from the government in terms of incentives such as benefits on registration and road tax, we hope that EVs will soon become the most desirable and a mainstream choice for the customers in India."

Further, to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India, Tata Motors also introduced an e-mobility ecosystem “Tata uniEVerse" to closely leverage the strengths and experience of the company to expand the EV ecosystem.

The Tata uniEVerse provides consumers with access to a suite of e-mobility offerings which includes charging solutions, different retail experiences and easy financing options.

