Tata Nexon EV Facelift launches in India at ₹14.74 lakh. Check features, range and more

Tata Nexon EV Facelift launches in India at ₹14.74 lakh. Check features, range and more2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 02:54 PM IST
Tata Motors introduces updated Nexon EV facelift with refreshed design, new features, and improved electric powertrain, starting at ₹14.74 lakh.
Tata Motors has introduced the updated Nexon EV facelift, starting at ₹14.74 lakh (ex-showroom) with pricing extending up to ₹19.94 lakh (ex-showroom). These introductory prices are valid for a limited time.
