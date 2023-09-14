Tata Nexon EV Facelift launches in India at ₹14.74 lakh. Check features, range and more

Tata Motors has introduced the updated Nexon EV facelift, starting at ₹14.74 lakh (ex-showroom) with pricing extending up to ₹19.94 lakh (ex-showroom). These introductory prices are valid for a limited time.

Known as the Tata Nexon EV, this electric variant of the popular compact SUV boasts a range of enhancements, including a refreshed design, new features, and an improved electric powertrain.

This electric SUV has undergone a comprehensive makeover, featuring a fresh exterior design, revamped interior, and a new electric motor. Tata Motors has already achieved sales of over 53,000 units of the Nexon EV, and the facelift aims to further boost its success.

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift debuts alongside its internal combustion engine counterpart, which starts at ₹8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Similar to the ICE-powered Nexon facelift, the EV variant takes design inspiration from the Tata Curvv concept. However, the EV stands out distinctly from the fossil fuel-powered model with its unique features, including a different air dam and a full-width LED light bar. It offers a choice of seven different exterior colors: Empowered Oxide, Pristine White, Intensi Teal, Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Fearless Purple, and Creative Ocean.

In the cabin of the Nexon EV facelift, you will find comprehensive upgrades and fresh features. Notably, two large screens take center stage: a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, elevating the cabin's premium feel.

Additional additions include a new steering-mounted paddle shifter, a 360-degree camera, a blind spot monitor, a wireless smartphone charger, voice command functionality, height-adjustable and ventilated front seats, an air purifier, a JBL audio system with a subwoofer, and a sunroof.

Regarding safety features, the 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift now includes six airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard. Additionally, it is equipped with front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake, hill ascent and descent control, along with rear disc brakes, further enhancing safety measures.

Moving on to the powertrain, the electric SUV now comes equipped with a new Gen 2 motor that is 20 kg lighter than its predecessor. This updated electric vehicle claims to offer an impressive range of up to 465 km on a single charge. In the Long Range variant, the EV delivers 143 bhp of peak power and 215 Nm of maximum torque. While the power output has seen a subtle increase, torque generation has been slightly reduced in this facelifted model. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.9 seconds and offers three distinct driving modes: City, Eco, and Sport.

The automaker asserts that the Nexon EV gets improved aerodynamics, resulting in enhanced performance. The Long Range facelift model retains the same 40.5 kWh battery pack as the Nexon EV Max, yet it now claims a range of 465 km, up from the previous 437 km.

Tata offers an eight-year or 160,000 km warranty for both the battery and motor of the new Nexon EV. Additionally, the Nexon EV facelift features V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) and V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) technologies, enabling the car to power electrical appliances and even charge other electric vehicles.