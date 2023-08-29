Tata Motors is gearing up to unveil the refreshed editions of the Nexon EV, India's top-selling electric car, along with its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart in the upcoming month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The car manufacturer is scheduled to introduce both models on September 14, just in time for the festive season, as per several media reports. This marks the first significant update for the Nexon EV since its initial release in 2020. Notably, the electric SUV, as well as the ICE version, have been observed undergoing testing on Indian roads on multiple occasions. Ahead of the official launch, various modifications to the interior and exterior designs have been disclosed.

According to a report by HT Auto, the key transformation in the Tata Nexon EV facelift lies in its exterior appearance. The updated design of the Nexon EV takes inspiration from the Curvv Concept electric vehicle, which the company unveiled the previous year.

Reportedly, there are also subtle elements reminiscent of the design of the Harrier EV. Spy shots reveal that both the Nexon and Nexon EV will feature a fresh pair of split LED headlights, accompanied by a redesigned LED daytime running light (DRL) pattern that exudes a more dynamic feel. Additional modifications at the front encompass a revamped grille and bumper. It's anticipated that the Nexon EV facelift will feature a closed-type grille configuration.

Moving to the rear, the Tata Nexon EV facelift will showcase redesigned LED taillights, complemented by alterations to the bumper. On the sides, the electric SUV will rest on a fresh set of redesigned alloy wheels.

As per the report, inside both the Nexon EV facelift and its ICE counterpart, substantial updates are in store, featuring the introduction of fresh elements. The most notable change is the introduction of a larger 10.25-inch digital touchscreen display at the center, surpassing the current generation Nexon SUVs' 7-inch display.

Furthermore, the digital driver display has undergone an update. Among other prominent interior changes are the adoption of a new two-spoke steering wheel and refreshed upholstery, adds the report. On the feature front, the Nexon EV facelift is expected to come equipped with standard six airbags, a 360-degree camera system, and parking sensors at both the front and rear ends.

Tata Motors is anticipated to keep the battery size of the Nexon EV unchanged. The vehicle currently employs two distinct battery pack options. One is a 30.2 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of up to 312 kilometers on a single charge. The larger alternative is a 40.5 kWh unit found in the Nexon EV Max, providing a range of up to 453 kilometers.

The Nexon EV has played a pivotal role in catapulting Tata Motors to the forefront of the Indian EV segment. Out of the one lakh units sold by the automaker over the past three years, the Nexon EV has accounted for over half of its total EV sales. It competes head-to-head with contenders such as the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona in the EV segment.