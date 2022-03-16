Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tata Nexon EV gets costlier across variants. Check the new price here

Tata Nexon EV gets costlier across variants. Check the new price here

Tata Nexon EV
1 min read . 04:38 PM IST Livemint

  • Tata Nexon EV comes in five variants
  • The base model will cost 14.54 lakh (ex-showroom) now

Tata Motors hot-selling electric SUV, Nexon EV, price has been increased across range. Tata Nexon EV comes in five variants and a maximum hike of 25,000 has been imposed on them. There is no official comment from the Mumbai-based automaker on the price hike yet. Tata Nexon EV comes in XM, XZ Plus, XZ Plus Luxury, Dark XZ Plus, and the Dark XZ Plus Luxury variants. Lastly, Tata Nexon EV was priced at 14.29 lakh (ex-showroom) but now it will cost 14.54 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Tata Nexon EV Dark XZ Plus Luxury variant will now be available for 17.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The depreciating Indian rupee and the rising input costs could have been the reason but the company did not say anything specific.

The Nexon XZ Plus now costs 15.95 lakh from 15.70 lakh. The XZ Plus Luxury model is now selling for 16.95 lakh up from 16.70 lakh. The Dark XZ Plus price moves to 16.29 lakh from 16.04 lakh, (all prices ex-showroom).

The Nexon EV delivers a long range (ARAI certified range of 312km) on a single charge with zero emissions. It is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Nexon EV comes with dust and waterproof battery pack with IP67 standards. Furthermore, it offers 35 Mobile Apps based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking to driving behavior analytics, navigation, and remote diagnostics.

