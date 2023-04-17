Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition unleashed with stylish looks. Check price, features, more

Tata Motors has recently introduced the all-new Nexon EV Max Dark Edition, available exclusively in the XZ+ Lux trim, in the Indian market. Boasting a sophisticated and elegant design, the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition comes with a price tag of ₹19.04 lakh (ex-showroom). However, those who prefer the 7.2 kW AC Wall box charger will need to shell out ₹19.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition is here, and it is a head-turner. The exterior is finished in Midnight Black, and the charcoal grey alloy wheels, satin black humanity line, and #DARK mascot on the front fenders lend it an air of elegance and power. The interior follows the same dark theme, with a piano black dashboard, tri-arrow elements, and dark-theme leatherette upholstery. The seats feature blue stitching highlights and tri-arrow perforations, while the leather-wrapped steering wheel comes with blue stitches, and the control knob boasts a jeweled finish.

Speaking of features, the Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition comes loaded with a host of exciting features. One of the biggest additions is the larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Running on a new EV theme, the infotainment system is easy to use and enhances the driving experience. Other notable features include a rear parking camera, voice assistant, and voice commands, making the car easier and safer to handle.

View Full Image The Nexon EV Max Dark Edition also offers several convenience features, such as an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, ventilated seats, an air purifier with AQI display, a wireless charger, cruise control, and an electric sunroof. (Tata Motors)

The Nexon EV Max Dark Edition also offers several convenience features, such as an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, ventilated seats, an air purifier with AQI display, a wireless charger, cruise control, and an electric sunroof. Additionally, the auto-dimming IRVM adds an extra layer of safety while driving at night or in low-light conditions.

In terms of range, the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition retains its impressive powertrain, with no mechanical changes made. The car comes equipped with a 40.5 kWh battery pack that provides a claimed driving range of 453 km on a single charge. Charging options are plentiful, including a 3.3 kW Home AC wall box charger, a 7.2 kW Home AC Fast Wall box charger, a 15A plug point, and DC fast charger. The 15A plug point is the slowest option, while DC charging is the fastest.