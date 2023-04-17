Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition unleashed with stylish looks. Check price, features, more

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition unleashed with stylish looks. Check price, features, more2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 05:00 PM IST
- The Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition is here, and it is a head-turner. The exterior is finished in Midnight Black, and the charcoal grey alloy wheels, satin black humanity line, and #DARK mascot on the front fenders lend it an air of elegance and power.
Tata Motors has recently introduced the all-new Nexon EV Max Dark Edition, available exclusively in the XZ+ Lux trim, in the Indian market. Boasting a sophisticated and elegant design, the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition comes with a price tag of ₹19.04 lakh (ex-showroom). However, those who prefer the 7.2 kW AC Wall box charger will need to shell out ₹19.54 lakh (ex-showroom).
