Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition unleashed with stylish looks. Check price, features, more

The Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition is here, and it is a head-turner. The exterior is finished in Midnight Black, and the charcoal grey alloy wheels, satin black humanity line, and #DARK mascot on the front fenders lend it an air of elegance and power. The interior follows the same dark theme, with a piano black dashboard, tri-arrow elements, and dark-theme leatherette upholstery. The seats feature blue stitching highlights and tri-arrow perforations, while the leather-wrapped steering wheel comes with blue stitches, and the control knob boasts a jeweled finish.