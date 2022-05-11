Tata Motors has today launched the new Nexon EV Max, at ₹17.74 lakh (ex-showroom All India). The new Nexon EV Max is powered by the high voltage Ziptron technology and will be available in two trim options; the Nexon EV Max XZ+ and Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux. It will come in 3 colours; Intensi-Teal (exclusive to the Nexon EV MAX), Daytona Grey and Pristine White. Dual tone body colour will be offered as a standard.

The high-end model of Tata Nexon EV Max has been priced at ₹19.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

Equipped with a 40.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, the Nexon EV Max offers 33% higher battery capacity, delivering an ARAI certified range of 437 km (under standard testing conditions). The Nexon EV MAX produces 105 kW (143 PS) of power and delivers a torque of 250 Nm available at push of the pedal, resulting in 0 to 100 sprint times in under 9 secs.

Tata Nexon EV Max will be available with options of a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW AC fast charger. The 7.2 kW AC fast charger can be installed either at home or at workplace, which helps in reducing charging time to 6.5 hrs. Nexon EV Max will support a faster charging time of 0 – 80% in just 56 mins from any 50 kW DC fast charger, the company claims.

Nexon EV Max features 3 driving modes – eco, city and sport and gets eight new features on the upgraded ZConnect 2.0 connected car technology. The ZConnect app offers 48 connected car features. This will help in attaining deeper drive analytics and diagnostics. The add-on feature list covers a smartwatch integration, auto/manual DTC check, setting a limit for charging, monthly vehicle reports, and enhanced drive analytics.

With Nexon EV Max, Tata Motors is introducing a Multi-Mode Regen feature which will help customers to easily adjust the level of regenerative braking through switches on the floor console. Customers can choose between 4 regen levels based on the driving conditions: Level 0 with nil recuperative braking, going up to the highest Level 3 aiding single pedal driving.

The Nexon Max comprises of enhanced safety features like ESP with i-VBAC (intelligent – Vacuum-less Boost & Active Control), Hill Hold, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Vehicle Hold and all 4-Disc brakes.

Nexon EV Max comes with its battery and motor pack being IP67 rated for a weather-proof performance. The battery and motor warranty of Nexon EV Max is 8 years or 160,000 km.