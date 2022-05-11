Tata Nexon EV Max launched with 437 kms claimed range. Price, features

Tata Motors has today launched the new Nexon EV Max, at ₹17.74 lakh (ex-showroom All India). The new Nexon EV Max is powered by the high voltage Ziptron technology and will be available in two trim options; the Nexon EV Max XZ+ and Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux. It will come in 3 colours; Intensi-Teal (exclusive to the Nexon EV MAX), Daytona Grey and Pristine White. Dual tone body colour will be offered as a standard.

