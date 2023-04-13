Tata Nexon EV Max set to get a Dark Edition in India soon, teases company

Tata Motors has announced its plans to introduce a new version of the Nexon EV Max electric SUV in India. The company teased that the Nexon EV Max will soon receive a dark edition, similar to the Nexon EV and Nexon EV Prime editions. The teaser, which was posted on Tata Motors' social media account, provided a sneak peek of the upcoming edition, with the tagline 'The Dark side of high-definition. Gets redefined. Dark To The MAX Coming soon'.

The upcoming Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition is anticipated to feature a sleek black exterior, with the same theme extending to the cabin. Alongside this, the car is expected to receive a range of cosmetic enhancements, including charcoal grey alloy wheels, a piano-black dashboard, and black upholstery for the interior.

Apart from the cosmetic enhancements, the Nexon EV Max is expected to come equipped with a range of new features. Among these are a 10.25-inch infotainment screen similar to the one used in the Harrier SUV, as well as a sunroof and various other features. These updates are expected to be included exclusively in the top-tier trim of the electric SUV.

Back in May of 2021, Tata Motors debuted the Nexon EV Max as the long-range variant of the Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric car. Priced initially at ₹17.74 lakh, the Nexon EV Max boasts an ARAI-certified range of 437 kilometers on a single charge, and was designed to compete with rivals like the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV in the Indian market.

The Nexon EV Max from Tata Motors boasts a larger and more powerful battery than its standard counterparts. With a capacity of 40.5 kWh, the battery pack is 30% more potent than those found in the Nexon EV, while also generating greater power output. Specifically, the Nexon EV Max can deliver 143 horsepower and 250 Nm of peak torque.

At present, Tata Motors offers two variants of the Nexon EV Max, the XZ+ and XZ+ Lux, with a range of color options available, including the new Intensi-teal in addition to Daytona Grey and Pristine White.