Tata Nexon EV Max set to get a Dark Edition in India soon, teases company

Tata Nexon EV Max set to get a Dark Edition in India soon, teases company2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 03:00 PM IST
- The upcoming Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition is anticipated to feature a sleek black exterior, with the same theme extending to the cabin. Alongside this, the car is expected to receive a range of cosmetic enhancements, including charcoal grey alloy wheels, and black upholstery for the interior.
Tata Motors has announced its plans to introduce a new version of the Nexon EV Max electric SUV in India. The company teased that the Nexon EV Max will soon receive a dark edition, similar to the Nexon EV and Nexon EV Prime editions. The teaser, which was posted on Tata Motors' social media account, provided a sneak peek of the upcoming edition, with the tagline 'The Dark side of high-definition. Gets redefined. Dark To The MAX Coming soon'.
