Tata Motors has been aggressively launching vehicles both in the ICE and EV segments. Now, the Mumbai-based auto major will be launching a revamped Nexon EV with a larger battery pack and better range than the existing model. Tata Nexon EV is one of the most-selling electric cars for the brand and leading in EV space.

Tata Motors will unveil the new Nexon EV Max today. Earlier, the company planned to launch it on April 20 but it did not happen and rather it got busy with its new pure-electric concept, Tata Avinya, which was revealed on April 29 to the world.

The Tata Nexon EV Max is likely to get a 40kWh battery from the current 30.2kWh pack. With the enhanced battery, the range is expected to go up to 400 kms in a single charge. The current Nexon EV promises 312 kms ARAI certified range which is obviously different in real life scenario. The 2022 Nexon EV Max expected ARAI range may reach 400 kms but the actual range will be different as is the case with every car or a two wheeler.

Tata Nexon EV Max may also get a new upgraded fast AC charger of 6.6Kw compared to the 3.3Kw on the current model, and that is expected to drop the charging time significantly.

Currently, Tata Nexon EV comes in XM, XZ Plus, XZ Plus Luxury, Dark XZ Plus, and the Dark XZ Plus Luxury variants with a price starting at ₹14.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2022 Tata Nexon EV is expected to get a price tag of around ₹15 lakh.