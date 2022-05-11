Tata Nexon EV Max with larger battery pack, range launches today. Expected price

The Tata Nexon EV Max is likely to get a 40kWh battery from the current 30.2kWh pack. With the enhanced battery, the range is expected to go up to 400 kms in a single charge. The current Nexon EV promises 312 kms ARAI certified range which is obviously different in real life scenario. The 2022 Nexon EV Max expected ARAI range may reach 400 kms but the actual range will be different as is the case with every car or a two wheeler.

