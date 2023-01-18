Tata Motors has revised the price of Nexon EV cars. The Nexon EV Prime now comes with a starting price of ₹14.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Nexon EV Max costs ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The auto manufacturer has also increased the driving range of Tata Nexon EV Max. The EV can now deliver a range of 453 km (MIDC) from January 25. The new driving range will be available to the existing users via a software update from February 15, 2023.

Commenting on the rejig in the Nexon EV portfolio, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head- Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “India’s #1 EV, Nexon EV has completed its third suTata Nexon EV Maxccessful year. It is loved and trusted by over 40,000 customers and it has been driven over 600 million kilometres. On this occasion, we are committed to making sustainable transportation accessible to everyone, and this repositioning is a big step in that direction."

“Our smart engineering and government incentives have allowed us to achieve this disruption, maintaining the same high level of quality and service, our customers expect from us. With this, we are confident that more and more customers will make the switch to e-mobility," he further added.

Tata has announced a price revision of the top-end XZ+ Lux model. The variant now costs ₹18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Nexon EV XZ+ Lux model comes with features like air purifier, wireless charger, electric sunroof, 17.78 cm floating infotainment screen, Harman powered speaker system and leatherette seats with ventilation. It sits on 16-inch alloy wheels.

The company has also introduced a new XM variant of Tata Nexon EV Max. The new model is equipped with features like electronic parking brake, automatic climate control, electronic stability program with i-VBAC and projector.

While the Nexon EV Prime XM hasprojector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps, a digital TFT screen, push button to start/stop and cruise control. Other features include ZConnect Connected Car tech with Smartwatch Connectivity, Harman sourced infotainment system and automatic climate control.