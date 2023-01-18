Tata Nexon EV price dropped: Check the new price2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 01:11 PM IST
- Tata Nexon EV Prime now comes with a starting price of ₹14.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Nexon EV Max costs ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.
Tata Motors has revised the price of Nexon EV cars. The Nexon EV Prime now comes with a starting price of ₹14.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Nexon EV Max costs ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The auto manufacturer has also increased the driving range of Tata Nexon EV Max. The EV can now deliver a range of 453 km (MIDC) from January 25. The new driving range will be available to the existing users via a software update from February 15, 2023.