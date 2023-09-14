Tata Nexon Facelift launched in India at ₹8.09 lakh. Check features, colours and more

Tata Motors has launched its much awaited Tata Nexon facelift in India today. Starting at an introductory price of ₹8.09 lakh, the SUV is available in 11 variants and six colurs. Interested buyers can book the SUV for ₹21,000.

In terms of exterior and design, the Nexon facelift receives an all-new look. The SUV now comes with refreshed grille, bumper, split headlamp setup, air dam and L-shaped LED DRLs. It gets roof rails and a blacked-out B-pillar on both the sides. For the rear section, The Tata Nexon facelift features a revamped bumper, Y-shaped LED tailights, vertically stacked housings with reverse lights along with the reflectors. Additionally, it also gets an LED light bar.

Speaking of the interiors, the all new Tata Nexon gets a comprehensive update. This includes an enhanced digital instrument cluster, a1 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, new AP panel, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The car now features a two spoke steering wheel. Interestingly, it also gets a fresh gear level, rotary dial for different driving modes and a self-dimming IRVM.

Moving on to the powertrain, the facelift iteration of the Tata Nexon runs on a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which is claimed to produce 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. It comes paired with a five-speed manual, speed manual, AMT and a seven-speed DCT otpions.

Moreover, there is also a diesel based 1.5-litre engine unit that can produce 113bhp and 260 Nm of torque. It comes with a speed manual unit or an AMT option.

The Tata Nexon facelift is all set to lock horns with Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger and the Mahindra Bolero Neo in the compact SUV segment.