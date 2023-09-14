Tata Nexon Facelift launched in India at ₹8.09 lakh. Check features, colours and more

Tata Nexon Facelift launched in India at ₹8.09 lakh. Check features, colours and more1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 12:47 PM IST
Tata Motors has launched its much awaited Tata Nexon facelift in India today. Starting at an introductory price of ₹8.09 lakh, the SUV is available in 11 variants and six colurs. Interested buyers can book the SUV for ₹21,000.
Tata Motors has launched its much awaited Tata Nexon facelift in India today. Starting at an introductory price of ₹8.09 lakh, the SUV is available in 11 variants and six colurs. Interested buyers can book the SUV for ₹21,000.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message