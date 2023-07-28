Tata Nexon facelift spied again, may come with Tata Curvv concept-like front fascia

Tata Nexon facelift spied again, may come with Tata Curvv concept-like front fascia1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 07:09 PM IST
Tata Motors to launch Nexon facelift in 2023 with updated design and new engine. Expected to compete with popular SUV models.
Tata Motors has several new cars in its upcoming lineup. Tata Nexon facelift is one of the anticipated models. In a latest, spy shots of the sub-four-meter SUV undergoing testing have surfaced which is anticipated to be Tata Nexon facelift model for 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×