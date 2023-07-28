comScore
Tata Nexon facelift spied again, may come with Tata Curvv concept-like front fascia

 1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 07:09 PM IST Livemint

Tata Motors to launch Nexon facelift in 2023 with updated design and new engine. Expected to compete with popular SUV models.

Tata Nexon facelift may feature a new split headlamps, a sleek LED bar running across the bonnet, and redesigned front and rear bumpers. (Image Source: Shashikant)Premium
Tata Motors has several new cars in its upcoming lineup. Tata Nexon facelift is one of the anticipated models. In a latest, spy shots of the sub-four-meter SUV undergoing testing have surfaced which is anticipated to be Tata Nexon facelift model for 2023. 

In case you are unaware, the Tata Nexon received a facelift in 2020. Tata is now preparing to launch the refreshed version of this popular SUV.

Regarding its design, the Nexon facelift draws heavy inspiration from the Tata Curvv concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. Key changes include new split headlamps, a sleek LED bar running across the bonnet, and redesigned front and rear bumpers. While the SUV's profile remains mostly unchanged from the outgoing model, it boasts new alloy wheels. At the rear, updates include new LED tail lamps and a connecting bar on the tailgate.

Inside the cabin, the Tata Nexon facelift is expected to showcase a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a two-spoke steering wheel featuring a digital screen, a redesigned gear lever, and fresh upholstery. Additionally, the SUV may feature a new aircon panel housing touch controls above and below the toggle switches, along with a digital instrument cluster.

Under the hood, the Nexon facelift is expected to be powered by a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine showcased by Tata at the Auto Expo 2023. This engine is capable of producing 123bhp and 225Nm of torque, likely to be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and a DCT unit. Furthermore, the facelifted SUV is expected to retain its existing diesel engine from the outgoing model.

Tata plans to launch the 2023 Nexon in the first quarter of 2024. Upon its release, the updated SUV will face competition from other popular models, such as the Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite. The market can look forward to seeing how the Nexon facelift fares against these rivals.

28 Jul 2023, 07:09 PM IST
