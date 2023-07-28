Tata Nexon facelift spied again, may come with Tata Curvv concept-like front fascia

Under the hood, the Nexon facelift is expected to be powered by a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine showcased by Tata at the Auto Expo 2023. This engine is capable of producing 123bhp and 225Nm of torque, likely to be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and a DCT unit. Furthermore, the facelifted SUV is expected to retain its existing diesel engine from the outgoing model.