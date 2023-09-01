Tata Nexon facelift teased ahead of the official launch. What to expect1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Tata Motors teases upcoming facelift version of Nexon SUV with redesigned features ahead of launch.
Tata Motors has provided a sneak peek at the upcoming facelift version of its popular SUV, the Nexon, ahead of its scheduled launch later this month. The official unveiling of both the Nexon SUV and the Nexon EV in their refreshed forms is set for September 14. The Nexon facelift SUV is poised to bring forth a range of alterations in its design and features, both internally and externally.