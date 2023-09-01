Tata Nexon facelift teased ahead of the official launch. What to expect

Tata Motors has provided a sneak peek at the upcoming facelift version of its popular SUV, the Nexon, ahead of its scheduled launch later this month. The official unveiling of both the Nexon SUV and the Nexon EV in their refreshed forms is set for September 14. The Nexon facelift SUV is poised to bring forth a range of alterations in its design and features, both internally and externally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian automaker has taken to social media to provide an initial sneak peek at the upcoming 2023 Nexon facelift SUV. The full unveiling of the new Nexon is slated for this weekend, preceding the official launch. The teaser video offers a glimpse of the SUV's front profile in silhouette, with the prominent feature being the redesigned LED daytime running lights (DRLs).

Tata Motors has maintained a degree of secrecy surrounding the forthcoming Nexon facelift SUV, although a plethora of details have surfaced online via leaked spy shots. The most recent leak offers a glimpse of the updated instrument cluster, steering wheel configuration, infotainment screen, and a fresh set of alloy wheels. Upon its release, the Nexon facelift will once again compete head-to-head with popular rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet in the sub-compact SUV segment.

This upcoming Tata Nexon facelift SUV is anticipated to incorporate a 360-degree camera feature, a first for this model. Additionally, front parking sensors may also be introduced. Most of the existing features from the current model are expected to be retained, including features like new ventilated leatherette seats, voice commands, wireless charging, and connected car functionalities.

Under the hood, Tata Motors is likely to maintain its trust in the 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine, capable of delivering 118 bhp of power and 170 Nm of peak torque. In addition to the existing 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions, Tata Motors may introduce a new dual-clutch transmission option.