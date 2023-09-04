Tata Nexon facelift to launch on Sept 14, bookings open. Here's what to expect2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 04:33 PM IST
Tata Motors has opened bookings for the Nexon facelift SUV in India, with pricing to be announced on 14 September. The SUV will offer 11 variants and a range of colour options, with deliveries expected to begin during the festive season.
Tata Motors has commenced the booking process for the upcoming Nexon facelift SUV today. Interested customers can reserve the new Nexon through Tata Motors' official website or at any authorized dealership in India by making a token payment of ₹11,000. The official pricing for the 2023 Nexon facelift SUV is set to be disclosed on September 14, with deliveries expected to commence shortly thereafter, catering to the high demand anticipated during the festive season.