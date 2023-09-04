Tata Motors has commenced the booking process for the upcoming Nexon facelift SUV today. Interested customers can reserve the new Nexon through Tata Motors' official website or at any authorized dealership in India by making a token payment of ₹11,000. The official pricing for the 2023 Nexon facelift SUV is set to be disclosed on September 14, with deliveries expected to commence shortly thereafter, catering to the high demand anticipated during the festive season.

The 2023 Nexon facelift SUV offers a range of 11 different variants for customers to choose from. Tata Motors has introduced a new naming convention for these variants, moving away from the previous X-prefix and giving each one a distinct name. These variants are: Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure+, Pure+ (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless (S), and Fearless+ (S).

According to a report by HT Auto, the SUV will be available in a palette of six attractive color options, including Fearless Purple, Pure Gray, Creative Ocean, Flame Red, Daytona Gray, and Pristine White.

The Nexon facelift SUV is expected to retain its existing petrol and diesel engine options. However, there's now a wider array of transmission choices available. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, capable of producing 120 hp of power and 170 Nm of peak torque, can be paired with four different transmission options: a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, and the all-new 7-speed DCT gearbox with paddle shifters. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine, generating 115 hp of power and 160 Nm of peak torque, continues to be offered with the same six-speed manual and six-speed AMT gearbox choices.

In terms of changes, the 2023 Nexon SUV has been given a sportier appearance in its new iteration, drawing design inspiration from Tata Motors' earlier showcased Curvv Concept. Notable updates include fresh LED signature DRLs featuring a sequential pattern and a redesigned LED split headlight unit. The grille has been enlarged to lend a more commanding presence to the Nexon facelift, while the bumper has been refreshed with the addition of chrome accents. Moving to the rear, the SUV sports a revised LED taillight unit with a continuous LED bar spanning the width of the vehicle.

Speaking of the interiors, the Nexon SUV is likely to undergo significant enhancements. It showcases a fresh two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel design with illuminated touch-based controls and the Tata Motors logo. The vehicle now incorporates a 10.25-inch floating infotainment screen, previously seen in the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition, which is compatible with Tata's iRA connected car technology. Additionally, the digital driver display, also measuring 10.25 inches, has been updated with customizable navigation features.

The Nexon facelift SUV boasts several additional features, such as a 360-degree camera system, ventilated front seats with the added convenience of height adjustment – a first for the model. It also includes wireless charging, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, and cruise control, among other amenities. When it comes to safety, the new Nexon SUV comes equipped with six airbags as a standard feature, front parking sensors, ISOFIX seat mounts for child safety, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).