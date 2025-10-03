Tata Nexon gets pre-Diwali price cut by up to ₹1.55 lakh after GST rate cut. Old and new price lists compared

Tata Nexon is certainly the most popular sub-compact SUV in India. The SUV that helped Tata grab a sizeable share in the Indian passenger vehicle market's utility vehicle segment has received a significant amount of price cut following the GST rate reduction right ahead of the festive season, which is expected to boost its appeal further to the consumers. The price cut ranges up to ₹1.55 lakh, which is likely to boost the sales numbers of the Nexon in the coming weeks.

Tata Nexon petrol Tata Nexon petrol variants Price before GST cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST cut (ex-showroom) Price cut Smart ₹ 8 lakh ₹ 7.32 lakh ₹ 68,000 Smart Plus ₹ 8.90 lakh ₹ 8 lakh ₹ 90,000 Smart Plus S ₹ 9.20 lakh ₹ 8.30 lakh ₹ 90,000 Pure Plus ₹ 9.70 lakh ₹ 8.87 lakh ₹ 83,000 Pure Plus S ₹ 10 lakh ₹ 9.15 lakh ₹ 85,000 Creative ₹ 11 lakh ₹ 10 lakh ₹ 1 lakh Creative Plus S ₹ 11.30 lakh ₹ 10.34 lakh ₹ 96,000 Creative Plus S Dark ₹ 11.70 lakh ₹ 10.70 lakh ₹ 1 lakh Creative Plus PS Dual-tone ₹ 12.30 lakh ₹ 11.25 lakh ₹ 1.05 lakh Creative Plus PS Dark ₹ 12.70 lakh ₹ 11.62 lakh ₹ 1.08 lakh Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone ₹ 13.30 lakh ₹ 12.17 lakh ₹ 1.13 lakh Fearless Plus PS Dark ₹ 13.50 lakh ₹ 12.35 lakh ₹ 1.15 lakh Smart Plus AMT ₹ 9.60 lakh ₹ 8.78 lakh ₹ 82,000 Pure Plus AMT ₹ 10.40 lakh ₹ 9.51 lakh ₹ 89,000 Pure Plus S AMT ₹ 10.70 lakh ₹ 9.79 lakh ₹ 91,000 Creative AMT ₹ 11.70 lakh ₹ 10.70 lakh ₹ 1 lakh Creative Plus S AMT ₹ 12 lakh ₹ 10.98 lakh ₹ 1.02 lakh Creative DCT ₹ 12.20 lakh ₹ 11.16 lakh ₹ 1.04 lakh Creative Plus S AMT Dark ₹ 12.40 lakh ₹ 11.34 lakh ₹ 1.06 lakh Creative Plus PS Dual-tone DCT ₹ 13.50 lakh ₹ 12.35 lakh ₹ 1.15 lakh Creative Plus PS Dark DCT ₹ 13.90 lakh ₹ 12.72 lakh ₹ 1.18 lakh Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone DCT ₹ 14.50 lakh ₹ 13.26 lakh ₹ 1.24 lakh Fearless Plus PS Dark DCT ₹ 14.70 lakh ₹ 13.45 lakh ₹ 1.25 lakh

The price cut spectrum for the Tata Nexon ranges between ₹68,000 and ₹1.55 lakh, depending on the variants. The new pricing came into effect on September 22. With the price cut in effect, the Tata Nexon now starts under the ₹8 lakh slab. Currently, its starting price is ₹7.32 lakh (ex-showroom) and the pricing goes up to ₹14.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon petrol-CNG Tata Nexon petrol-CNG variants Price before GST cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST cut (ex-showroom) Price cut Smart CNG ₹ 9 lakh ₹ 8.23 lakh ₹ 77,000 Smart Plus CNG ₹ 10 lakh ₹ 9.15 lakh ₹ 85,100 Smart Plus S CNG ₹ 10.30 lakh ₹ 9.42 lakh ₹ 88,000 Pure Plus CNG ₹ 10.70 lakh ₹ 9.79 lakh ₹ 91,100 Pure Plus S CNG ₹ 11 lakh ₹ 10 lakh ₹ 1 lakh Creative CNG ₹ 12 lakh ₹ 10.98 lakh ₹ 1.02 lakh Creative Plus S CNG ₹ 12.30 lakh ₹ 11.25 lakh ₹ 1.05 lakh Creative Plus S Dark CNG ₹ 12.70 lakh ₹ 11.62 lakh ₹ 1.08 lakh Creative Plus PS Dual-tone CNG ₹ 13.30 lakh ₹ 12.17 lakh ₹ 1.13 lakh Creative Plus PS Dark CNG ₹ 13.70 lakh ₹ 12.53 lakh ₹ 1.17 lakh Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone CNG ₹ 14.30 lakh ₹ 13.08 lakh ₹ 1.22 lakh Fearless Plus PS Dark CNG ₹ 14.50 lakh ₹ 13.26 lakh ₹ 1.24 lakh

The higher-spec Creative Plus and Fearless Plus petrol variants of the Tata Nexon, including both manual and automatic transmission options, have received a price cut of more than ₹1 lakh. The petrol models have received the highest price cut of ₹1.25 lakh, which is applicable to the top-end Fearless Plus PS Dark DCT variant. Except for the entry-level Smart petrol manual variant, all other Nexon petrol variants have received a price cut of more than ₹80,000. The Nexon Smart petrol variant has received a price reduction of ₹68,000.

Tata Nexon diesel Tata Nexon diesel variants Price before GST cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST cut (ex-showroom) Price cut Smart Plus ₹ 10 lakh ₹ 9.01 lakh ₹ 99,000 Smart Plus S ₹ 10.30 lakh ₹ 9.28 lakh ₹ 1.02 lakh Pure Plus ₹ 11 lakh ₹ 9.91 lakh ₹ 1.09 lakh Pure Plus S ₹ 11.30 lakh ₹ 10.18 lakh ₹ 1.12 lakh Creative ₹ 12.40 lakh ₹ 11.17 lakh ₹ 1.23 lakh Creative Plus S ₹ 12.70 lakh ₹ 11.44 lakh ₹ 1.26 lakh Creative Plus S Dark ₹ 13.10 lakh ₹ 11.80 lakh ₹ 1.30 lakh Creative Plus PS Dua-tone ₹ 13.70 lakh ₹ 12.34 lakh ₹ 1.36 lakh Creative Plus PS Dark ₹ 14.10 lakh ₹ 12.70 lakh ₹ 1.40 lakh Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone ₹ 14.70 lakh ₹ 13.24 lakh ₹ 1.46 lakh Fearless Plus PS Dark ₹ 14.90 lakh ₹ 13.42 lakh ₹ 1.48 lakh Pure Plus AMT ₹ 11.70 lakh ₹ 10.54 lakh ₹ 1.16 lakh Creative AMT ₹ 13.10 lakh ₹ 11.80 lakh ₹ 1.30 lakh Creative Plus AMT ₹ 13.40 lakh ₹ 12.07 lakh ₹ 1.33 lakh Creative Plus AMT Dark ₹ 13.80 lakh ₹ 12.43 lakh ₹ 1.37 lakh Creative Plus PS AMT Dual-tone ₹ 14.40 lakh ₹ 12.97 lakh ₹ 1.43 lakh Creative Plus PS AMT Dark ₹ 14.80 lakh ₹ 13.33 lakh ₹ 1.47 lakh Fearless Plus PS AMT Dual-tone ₹ 15.40 lakh ₹ 13.87 lakh ₹ 1.53 lakh Fearless Plus PS AMT Dark ₹ 15.60 lakh ₹ 14.05 lakh ₹ 1.55 lakh

The internal combustion engine-propelled versions of Nexon are available in multiple fuel options, including petrol, petrol-CNG and diesel, while transmission choices also include manual, AMT and automatic units, which means the consumers have a wider range of options to select from. With the tax rate revision, the petrol variants of the Tata Nexon are now taxed at 18%, down from the total tax incidence of 29%, which comprised a 28% GST and 1% compensation cess. The diesel variants are currently taxed at 18%, down from 31% total tax incidence taxed before, which comprised a 28% GST and 3% compensation cess. This means the Tata Nexon's petrol and diesel variants have received tax reductions of 11% and 13%, respectively.

Fuel type and size Old GST rates (Including cess) New GST Rates Total tax savings Petrol with sub 4,000 mm length 29% (28% GST + 1% cess) 18% 11% Diesel with sub 4,000 mm length 31% (28% GST + 3% cess) 18% 13%

With this price cut, Tata Nexon CNG's Creative and Fearless variants of the SUV have become cheaper by more than ₹1 lakh, with a maximum price reduction of ₹1.24 lakh applicable on the top-spec Fearless Plus PS Dark CNG variant. The base-spec Smart CNG trim has received a price cut of ₹77,000, followed by Smart Plus and Smart Plus S CNG, which have become cheaper by ₹85,000 and ₹88,000, respectively. The mid-range Pure Plus and Pure Plus S CNG variants have become cheaper by ₹91,000 and ₹1 lakh, respectively.