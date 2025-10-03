Subscribe

Tata Nexon gets pre-Diwali price cut by up to ₹1.55 lakh after GST rate cut. Old and new price lists compared

Tata Motors has slashed the pricing of the Nexon SUV by up to 1.55 lakh.

Mainak Das
Updated3 Oct 2025, 12:33 PM IST
Tata Motors has slashed the pricing of the Nexon SUV by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.55 lakh.
Tata Motors has slashed the pricing of the Nexon SUV by up to ₹1.55 lakh.(Photo: Reuters)

Tata Nexon is certainly the most popular sub-compact SUV in India. The SUV that helped Tata grab a sizeable share in the Indian passenger vehicle market's utility vehicle segment has received a significant amount of price cut following the GST rate reduction right ahead of the festive season, which is expected to boost its appeal further to the consumers. The price cut ranges up to 1.55 lakh, which is likely to boost the sales numbers of the Nexon in the coming weeks.

Tata Nexon petrol
Tata Nexon petrol variantsPrice before GST cut (ex-showroom)Price after GST cut (ex-showroom)Price cut
Smart 8 lakh 7.32 lakh 68,000
Smart Plus 8.90 lakh 8 lakh 90,000
Smart Plus S 9.20 lakh 8.30 lakh 90,000
Pure Plus 9.70 lakh 8.87 lakh 83,000
Pure Plus S 10 lakh 9.15 lakh 85,000
Creative 11 lakh 10 lakh 1 lakh
Creative Plus S 11.30 lakh 10.34 lakh 96,000
Creative Plus S Dark 11.70 lakh 10.70 lakh 1 lakh
Creative Plus PS Dual-tone 12.30 lakh 11.25 lakh 1.05 lakh
Creative Plus PS Dark 12.70 lakh 11.62 lakh 1.08 lakh
Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone 13.30 lakh 12.17 lakh 1.13 lakh
Fearless Plus PS Dark 13.50 lakh 12.35 lakh 1.15 lakh
Smart Plus AMT 9.60 lakh 8.78 lakh 82,000
Pure Plus AMT 10.40 lakh 9.51 lakh 89,000
Pure Plus S AMT 10.70 lakh 9.79 lakh 91,000
Creative AMT 11.70 lakh 10.70 lakh 1 lakh
Creative Plus S AMT 12 lakh 10.98 lakh 1.02 lakh
Creative DCT 12.20 lakh 11.16 lakh 1.04 lakh
Creative Plus S AMT Dark 12.40 lakh 11.34 lakh 1.06 lakh
Creative Plus PS Dual-tone DCT 13.50 lakh 12.35 lakh 1.15 lakh
Creative Plus PS Dark DCT 13.90 lakh 12.72 lakh 1.18 lakh
Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone DCT 14.50 lakh 13.26 lakh 1.24 lakh
Fearless Plus PS Dark DCT 14.70 lakh 13.45 lakh 1.25 lakh

The price cut spectrum for the Tata Nexon ranges between 68,000 and 1.55 lakh, depending on the variants. The new pricing came into effect on September 22. With the price cut in effect, the Tata Nexon now starts under the 8 lakh slab. Currently, its starting price is 7.32 lakh (ex-showroom) and the pricing goes up to 14.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon petrol-CNG
Tata Nexon petrol-CNG variantsPrice before GST cut (ex-showroom)Price after GST cut (ex-showroom)Price cut
Smart CNG 9 lakh 8.23 lakh 77,000
Smart Plus CNG 10 lakh 9.15 lakh 85,100
Smart Plus S CNG 10.30 lakh 9.42 lakh 88,000
Pure Plus CNG 10.70 lakh 9.79 lakh 91,100
Pure Plus S CNG 11 lakh 10 lakh 1 lakh
Creative CNG 12 lakh 10.98 lakh 1.02 lakh
Creative Plus S CNG 12.30 lakh 11.25 lakh 1.05 lakh
Creative Plus S Dark CNG 12.70 lakh 11.62 lakh 1.08 lakh
Creative Plus PS Dual-tone CNG 13.30 lakh 12.17 lakh 1.13 lakh
Creative Plus PS Dark CNG 13.70 lakh 12.53 lakh 1.17 lakh
Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone CNG 14.30 lakh 13.08 lakh 1.22 lakh
Fearless Plus PS Dark CNG 14.50 lakh 13.26 lakh 1.24 lakh

The higher-spec Creative Plus and Fearless Plus petrol variants of the Tata Nexon, including both manual and automatic transmission options, have received a price cut of more than 1 lakh. The petrol models have received the highest price cut of 1.25 lakh, which is applicable to the top-end Fearless Plus PS Dark DCT variant. Except for the entry-level Smart petrol manual variant, all other Nexon petrol variants have received a price cut of more than 80,000. The Nexon Smart petrol variant has received a price reduction of 68,000.

Tata Nexon diesel
Tata Nexon diesel variantsPrice before GST cut (ex-showroom)Price after GST cut (ex-showroom)Price cut
Smart Plus 10 lakh 9.01 lakh 99,000
Smart Plus S 10.30 lakh 9.28 lakh 1.02 lakh
Pure Plus 11 lakh 9.91 lakh 1.09 lakh
Pure Plus S 11.30 lakh 10.18 lakh 1.12 lakh
Creative 12.40 lakh 11.17 lakh 1.23 lakh
Creative Plus S 12.70 lakh 11.44 lakh 1.26 lakh
Creative Plus S Dark 13.10 lakh 11.80 lakh 1.30 lakh
Creative Plus PS Dua-tone 13.70 lakh 12.34 lakh 1.36 lakh
Creative Plus PS Dark 14.10 lakh 12.70 lakh 1.40 lakh
Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone 14.70 lakh 13.24 lakh 1.46 lakh
Fearless Plus PS Dark 14.90 lakh 13.42 lakh 1.48 lakh
Pure Plus AMT 11.70 lakh 10.54 lakh 1.16 lakh
Creative AMT 13.10 lakh 11.80 lakh 1.30 lakh
Creative Plus AMT 13.40 lakh 12.07 lakh 1.33 lakh
Creative Plus AMT Dark 13.80 lakh 12.43 lakh 1.37 lakh
Creative Plus PS AMT Dual-tone 14.40 lakh 12.97 lakh 1.43 lakh
Creative Plus PS AMT Dark 14.80 lakh 13.33 lakh 1.47 lakh
Fearless Plus PS AMT Dual-tone 15.40 lakh 13.87 lakh 1.53 lakh
Fearless Plus PS AMT Dark 15.60 lakh 14.05 lakh 1.55 lakh

The internal combustion engine-propelled versions of Nexon are available in multiple fuel options, including petrol, petrol-CNG and diesel, while transmission choices also include manual, AMT and automatic units, which means the consumers have a wider range of options to select from. With the tax rate revision, the petrol variants of the Tata Nexon are now taxed at 18%, down from the total tax incidence of 29%, which comprised a 28% GST and 1% compensation cess. The diesel variants are currently taxed at 18%, down from 31% total tax incidence taxed before, which comprised a 28% GST and 3% compensation cess. This means the Tata Nexon's petrol and diesel variants have received tax reductions of 11% and 13%, respectively.

Fuel type and sizeOld GST rates (Including cess)New GST RatesTotal tax savings
Petrol with sub 4,000 mm length29% (28% GST + 1% cess)18%11%
Diesel with sub 4,000 mm length31% (28% GST + 3% cess)18%13%

With this price cut, Tata Nexon CNG's Creative and Fearless variants of the SUV have become cheaper by more than 1 lakh, with a maximum price reduction of 1.24 lakh applicable on the top-spec Fearless Plus PS Dark CNG variant. The base-spec Smart CNG trim has received a price cut of 77,000, followed by Smart Plus and Smart Plus S CNG, which have become cheaper by 85,000 and 88,000, respectively. The mid-range Pure Plus and Pure Plus S CNG variants have become cheaper by 91,000 and 1 lakh, respectively.

Speaking of the diesel variants, barring the entry-level Smart Plus, prices for all other diesel models have been slashed by more than 1 lakh. The top-spec Fearless Plus PS AMT Dark variant has received a price cut of 1.55 lakh, which is the steepest price cut amongst all other Nexon variants. The entry-level Smart Plus diesel variant has become affordable by 99,000 with this price cut.

 
 
