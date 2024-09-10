Tata Nexon, Harrier, Altroz and others receive a MASSIVE discount up to Rs.… Check offer details

Indian automaker Tata Motors has rolled out significant discounts and offers on select models, ahead of the festive season in India. To attract more customers, the company has announced savings of over ₹2 lakh on a range of its vehicles for purchases made before October 31, reported HT Auto. The festive promotion applies to some of the popular cars and SUVs with petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrains, but electric vehicles are excluded from the offer.

As per the publication, key models benefitting from this campaign include flagship SUVs like the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. Other vehicles in the lineup, such as the Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz, also come with enticing offers. Along with price reductions, Tata Motors is providing additional perks like an exchange bonus of up to ₹45,000.

The highest discount in this festive scheme is on the Tata Safari, with total savings reaching ₹2.05 lakh. This includes a price cut of ₹1.80 lakh, along with other benefits. The Harrier SUV sees a price reduction of ₹1.60 lakh, while the Nexon’s entry-level variant is available at a discounted price of ₹8 lakh.

For other models, the Tiago hatchback offers savings of ₹65,000, the Altroz promises a discount of ₹45,000, and the subcompact sedan Tigor comes with a more modest benefit of ₹30,000. Interestingly, Tata Motors’ top-selling Punch SUV, which is available with ICE, CNG, and electric options, is not included in the festive deal. Similarly, the brand’s newly introduced Curvv model is also absent from the discount scheme.