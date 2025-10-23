Subscribe

Tata Nexon helps the OEM to post festive season sales record: Top 5 reasons that make this SUV so appealing to consumers

Tata Nexon is one of the most popular SUVs in India and it is also one of the leading revenue churner for the brand.

Mainak Das
Updated23 Oct 2025, 04:17 PM IST
The 2025 festive season has finally come to a close, and many carmakers have registered record sales numbers during this period. Tata Motors is no different, and this homegrown auto giant claims to have retailed more than one lakh passenger vehicles over the period of 30 days, spanning between Navratri and Diwali. This has propelled Tata Motors to post an annual growth of 33% over the festive season of last year. The Tata Nexon emerged as the best-selling Tata car during this festive season, accounting for more than 38,000 units and contributing 70% of the total sales. Tata Motors also retailed more than 32,000 units of the Tata Punch.

The Tata Nexon's 38,000 units that were sold during this festive season included the Tata Nexon EV along with the ICE-powered versions of the SUV. In the just-concluded festive season, the Tata Nexon registered a whopping 73% of year-on-year (YoY) growth. This was closely followed by the Tata Punch with 32,000 units sold and recording 29% YoY growth. Interestingly, just like the Nexon, in the case of Punch as well, the numbers comprised sales of both ICE and EVs.

VariantsPrice (ex-showroom)
Tata Nexon petrol
Smart 7.32 lakh
Smart Plus 8 lakh
Smart Plus S 8.30 lakh
Pure Plus 8.87 lakh
Pure Plus S 9.15 lakh
Creative 10 lakh
Creative Plus S 10.34 lakh
Creative Plus S Dark 10.70 lakh
Creative Plus PS Dual-tone 11.25 lakh
Creative Plus PS Dark 11.62 lakh
Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone 12.17 lakh
Fearless Plus PS Dark 12.35 lakh
Smart Plus AMT 8.78 lakh
Pure Plus AMT 9.51 lakh
Pure Plus S AMT 9.79 lakh
Creative AMT 10.70 lakh
Creative Plus S AMT 10.98 lakh
Creative DCT 11.16 lakh
Creative Plus S AMT Dark 11.34 lakh
Creative Plus PS Dual-tone DCT 12.35 lakh
Creative Plus PS Dark DCT 12.72 lakh
Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone DCT 13.26 lakh
Fearless Plus PS Dark DCT 13.45 lakh
Tata Nexon petrol-CNG
Smart CNG 8.23 lakh
Smart Plus CNG 9.15 lakh
Smart Plus S CNG 9.42 lakh
Pure Plus CNG 9.79 lakh
Pure Plus S CNG 10 lakh
Creative CNG 10.98 lakh
Creative Plus S CNG 11.25 lakh
Creative Plus S Dark CNG 11.62 lakh
Creative Plus PS Dual-tone CNG 12.17 lakh
Creative Plus PS Dark CNG 12.53 lakh
Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone CNG 13.08 lakh
Fearless Plus PS Dark CNG 13.26 lakh
Tata Nexon diesel
Smart Plus 9.01 lakh
Smart Plus S 9.28 lakh
Pure Plus 9.91 lakh
Pure Plus S 10.18 lakh
Creative 11.17 lakh
Creative Plus S 11.44 lakh
Creative Plus S Dark 11.80 lakh
Creative Plus PS Dua-tone 12.34 lakh
Creative Plus PS Dark 12.70 lakh
Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone 13.24 lakh
Fearless Plus PS Dark 13.42 lakh
Pure Plus AMT 10.54 lakh
Creative AMT 11.80 lakh
Creative Plus AMT 12.07 lakh
Creative Plus AMT Dark 12.43 lakh
Creative Plus PS AMT Dual-tone 12.97 lakh
Creative Plus PS AMT Dark 13.33 lakh
Fearless Plus PS AMT Dual-tone 13.87 lakh
Fearless Plus PS AMT Dark 14.05 lakh

Tata Nexon has been playing a key role in the automaker's passenger vehicle journey since the launch of the SUV for the first time in 2017. Since then, the SUV has gone through a lot of changes and updates. It is one of the few cars in India that have been doing well consistently.

Here are five key reasons that make the Tata Nexon appealing to consumers.

Tata Nexon: Upmarket design

Tata Nexon comes with a design that gives it a strong road presence. The bulky and muscular design philosophy, along with LED projector headlamps, stylish alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, and LED strips at the back, altogether enhance the SUV's visual appeal.

Tata Nexon: Premium features

The modern consumers, especially the young buyers, seek more features in their cars, and the Tata Nexon addresses that requirement. The Nexon's cabin sports a wide range of features that come powered by advanced technologies. These features not only enhance the utilities, comfort and convenience of the occupants but ramp up the premium appeal of the Nexon as well.

Tata Nexon: Safety

Tata cars have become synonymous when it comes to finding safe cars in the mass market segment. The Nexon has earned the respect of consumers by grabbing five-star safety ratings in both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP crash tests. The Nexon comes loaded with a wide range of safety features as standard, while the build quality of the SUV is tough as well, thanks to thicker sheet metals than many other popular cars in its segment. In a nutshell, the safety features have fortified the Nexon's reputation.

Tata Nexon: Powertrain

Tata Nexon comes available in a wide range of powertrain choices, which include petrol, diesel, petrol-CNG and electric. The powerful and well-performing engines, along with a wide range of transmission choices, promise reliable performance, which is another key reason behind the Nexon's popularity.

Tata Nexon: Affordable pricing

Affordable pricing is another key reason behind Tata Nexon's popularity. The SUV is priced between 8 lakh and 15.60 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The overall price proposition enhances the appeal of the SUV.

 
 
