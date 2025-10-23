Tata Nexon helps the OEM to post festive season sales record: Top 5 reasons that make this SUV so appealing to consumers

The 2025 festive season has finally come to a close, and many carmakers have registered record sales numbers during this period. Tata Motors is no different, and this homegrown auto giant claims to have retailed more than one lakh passenger vehicles over the period of 30 days, spanning between Navratri and Diwali. This has propelled Tata Motors to post an annual growth of 33% over the festive season of last year. The Tata Nexon emerged as the best-selling Tata car during this festive season, accounting for more than 38,000 units and contributing 70% of the total sales. Tata Motors also retailed more than 32,000 units of the Tata Punch.
The Tata Nexon's 38,000 units that were sold during this festive season included the Tata Nexon EV along with the ICE-powered versions of the SUV. In the just-concluded festive season, the Tata Nexon registered a whopping 73% of year-on-year (YoY) growth. This was closely followed by the Tata Punch with 32,000 units sold and recording 29% YoY growth. Interestingly, just like the Nexon, in the case of Punch as well, the numbers comprised sales of both ICE and EVs.
|Variants
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Tata Nexon petrol
|Smart
|₹7.32 lakh
|Smart Plus
|₹8 lakh
|Smart Plus S
|₹8.30 lakh
|Pure Plus
|₹8.87 lakh
|Pure Plus S
|₹9.15 lakh
|Creative
|₹10 lakh
|Creative Plus S
|₹10.34 lakh
|Creative Plus S Dark
|₹10.70 lakh
|Creative Plus PS Dual-tone
|₹11.25 lakh
|Creative Plus PS Dark
|₹11.62 lakh
|Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone
|₹12.17 lakh
|Fearless Plus PS Dark
|₹12.35 lakh
|Smart Plus AMT
|₹8.78 lakh
|Pure Plus AMT
|₹9.51 lakh
|Pure Plus S AMT
|₹9.79 lakh
|Creative AMT
|₹10.70 lakh
|Creative Plus S AMT
|₹10.98 lakh
|Creative DCT
|₹11.16 lakh
|Creative Plus S AMT Dark
|₹11.34 lakh
|Creative Plus PS Dual-tone DCT
|₹12.35 lakh
|Creative Plus PS Dark DCT
|₹12.72 lakh
|Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone DCT
|₹13.26 lakh
|Fearless Plus PS Dark DCT
|₹13.45 lakh
|Tata Nexon petrol-CNG
|Smart CNG
|₹8.23 lakh
|Smart Plus CNG
|₹9.15 lakh
|Smart Plus S CNG
|₹9.42 lakh
|Pure Plus CNG
|₹9.79 lakh
|Pure Plus S CNG
|₹10 lakh
|Creative CNG
|₹10.98 lakh
|Creative Plus S CNG
|₹11.25 lakh
|Creative Plus S Dark CNG
|₹11.62 lakh
|Creative Plus PS Dual-tone CNG
|₹12.17 lakh
|Creative Plus PS Dark CNG
|₹12.53 lakh
|Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone CNG
|₹13.08 lakh
|Fearless Plus PS Dark CNG
|₹13.26 lakh
|Tata Nexon diesel
|Smart Plus
|₹9.01 lakh
|Smart Plus S
|₹9.28 lakh
|Pure Plus
|₹9.91 lakh
|Pure Plus S
|₹10.18 lakh
|Creative
|₹11.17 lakh
|Creative Plus S
|₹11.44 lakh
|Creative Plus S Dark
|₹11.80 lakh
|Creative Plus PS Dua-tone
|₹12.34 lakh
|Creative Plus PS Dark
|₹12.70 lakh
|Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone
|₹13.24 lakh
|Fearless Plus PS Dark
|₹13.42 lakh
|Pure Plus AMT
|₹10.54 lakh
|Creative AMT
|₹11.80 lakh
|Creative Plus AMT
|₹12.07 lakh
|Creative Plus AMT Dark
|₹12.43 lakh
|Creative Plus PS AMT Dual-tone
|₹12.97 lakh
|Creative Plus PS AMT Dark
|₹13.33 lakh
|Fearless Plus PS AMT Dual-tone
|₹13.87 lakh
|Fearless Plus PS AMT Dark
|₹14.05 lakh
Tata Nexon has been playing a key role in the automaker's passenger vehicle journey since the launch of the SUV for the first time in 2017. Since then, the SUV has gone through a lot of changes and updates. It is one of the few cars in India that have been doing well consistently.
Here are five key reasons that make the Tata Nexon appealing to consumers.
Tata Nexon comes with a design that gives it a strong road presence. The bulky and muscular design philosophy, along with LED projector headlamps, stylish alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, and LED strips at the back, altogether enhance the SUV's visual appeal.
The modern consumers, especially the young buyers, seek more features in their cars, and the Tata Nexon addresses that requirement. The Nexon's cabin sports a wide range of features that come powered by advanced technologies. These features not only enhance the utilities, comfort and convenience of the occupants but ramp up the premium appeal of the Nexon as well.
Tata cars have become synonymous when it comes to finding safe cars in the mass market segment. The Nexon has earned the respect of consumers by grabbing five-star safety ratings in both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP crash tests. The Nexon comes loaded with a wide range of safety features as standard, while the build quality of the SUV is tough as well, thanks to thicker sheet metals than many other popular cars in its segment. In a nutshell, the safety features have fortified the Nexon's reputation.
Tata Nexon comes available in a wide range of powertrain choices, which include petrol, diesel, petrol-CNG and electric. The powerful and well-performing engines, along with a wide range of transmission choices, promise reliable performance, which is another key reason behind the Nexon's popularity.
Affordable pricing is another key reason behind Tata Nexon's popularity. The SUV is priced between ₹8 lakh and ₹15.60 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The overall price proposition enhances the appeal of the SUV.