Tata Nexon iCNG launched, starting at ₹8.99 lakh: Features, variant-wise pricing and more

The Nexon iCNG and new Nexon.ev models from Tata Motors feature a 45 kWh battery and premium Red Hot DARK edition, establishing the Nexon as India's first vehicle with four powertrain options: petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric.

Edited By Govind Choudhary
Updated24 Sep 2024, 02:23 PM IST
Tata Nexon iCNG launched in India, starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.99 lakhs.
Tata Nexon iCNG launched in India, starting at ₹8.99 lakhs.

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon iCNG and introduced updates to its Nexon.ev range, including a new 45 kWh battery option and the premium Red Hot DARK edition. With these updates, the Nexon becomes the first vehicle in India to offer four distinct powertrain options: petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric.

The newly launched Nexon iCNG is powered by a turbocharged 1.2-liter engine, delivering 100 PS of power and 170 NM of torque. It also provides 321 liters of boot space, utilizing twin-cylinder technology to maximize efficiency and storage.

In terms of features, the Nexon iCNG comes with a panoramic sunroof, leatherette ventilated seats, and a 10.25-inch Harman infotainment system, alongside a fully digital instrument cluster. 

(This is a developing story. Come back for more.)

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Sep 2024, 02:23 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsTata Nexon iCNG launched, starting at ₹8.99 lakh: Features, variant-wise pricing and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.95
    02:23 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    7 (4.55%)

    GAIL India

    222.70
    02:23 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    2.35 (1.07%)

    Tata Power

    468.50
    02:23 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    14.15 (3.11%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    340.90
    02:23 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    2.7 (0.8%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godawari Power And Ispat

    1,062.75
    02:20 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    74.15 (7.5%)

    JM Financial

    137.45
    02:20 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    9.5 (7.42%)

    K P R Mill

    1,001.95
    02:20 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    66.75 (7.14%)

    Sapphire Foods India

    376.05
    02:20 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    23.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,175.00240.00
      Chennai
      76,181.00240.00
      Delhi
      76,333.00240.00
      Kolkata
      76,185.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Auto News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.