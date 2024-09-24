Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Tata Nexon iCNG launched, starting at 8.99 lakh: Features, variant-wise pricing and more

Tata Nexon iCNG launched, starting at ₹8.99 lakh: Features, variant-wise pricing and more

Edited By Govind Choudhary

The Nexon iCNG and new Nexon.ev models from Tata Motors feature a 45 kWh battery and premium Red Hot DARK edition, establishing the Nexon as India's first vehicle with four powertrain options: petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric.

Tata Nexon iCNG launched in India, starting at 8.99 lakhs.

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon iCNG and introduced updates to its Nexon.ev range, including a new 45 kWh battery option and the premium Red Hot DARK edition. With these updates, the Nexon becomes the first vehicle in India to offer four distinct powertrain options: petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric.

The newly launched Nexon iCNG is powered by a turbocharged 1.2-liter engine, delivering 100 PS of power and 170 NM of torque. It also provides 321 liters of boot space, utilizing twin-cylinder technology to maximize efficiency and storage.

In terms of features, the Nexon iCNG comes with a panoramic sunroof, leatherette ventilated seats, and a 10.25-inch Harman infotainment system, alongside a fully digital instrument cluster.

(This is a developing story. Come back for more.)

