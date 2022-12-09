Tata Nexon, Mahindra Scorpio and other top SUVs sold in India in November

Tata Nexon

Tata sold 15,871 units of Tata Nexon SUV in November, 2022. The sale grew by almost 60% compared to the 9,831 units sold during the same period last year. The growth is also attributed to the electric variant of Tata Nexon that debuted in India on May 11, 2022. It is claimed to jump from 0 to 100 kmph within 9.9 seconds.