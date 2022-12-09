Tata Nexon, Mahindra Scorpio and other top SUVs sold in India in November

Tata Nexon, Mahindra Scorpio and other top SUVs sold in India in November2 min read . 07:47 PM IST
- We bring you a list of top 10 SUVs sold in India in the month of November, 2022
Over the years, SUVs have become a popular car choice among Indian customers. The segment is predominantly dominated by Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra and Kia car manufacturers. Here we bring you a list of top 10 SUVs sold in India in the month of November, 2022. Take a look
Tata sold 15,871 units of Tata Nexon SUV in November, 2022. The sale grew by almost 60% compared to the 9,831 units sold during the same period last year. The growth is also attributed to the electric variant of Tata Nexon that debuted in India on May 11, 2022. It is claimed to jump from 0 to 100 kmph within 9.9 seconds.
Hyundai Creta is the country’s second best selling SUV. The company sold 13,321 units in India last month. The figure was 10,300 units in November, 2021. The Creta 2022 offers four different drive modes; Eco, Comfort, Smart and Sport.
Tata Punch
Tata Punch debuted last year with a starting price of ₹5.49 lakh. The compact size SUV is the third most popular SUV registering a sale of 12,131 units in November 2022. Compared to 2021, the SUV sale grew exponentially as it sold 6,110 units in November last year.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki launched the latest generation Brezza sub-compact SUV earlier this year. The auto manufacturer sold 11,324 units in November 2022, becoming the fourth most-selling SUV in the country.
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue comes in fifth place, registering a sale of 10,378 units in the month of November, 2022. The SUV competes with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The company launched Hyundai Venue N Line edition in September this year at a starting price of ₹12.16 lakh.
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos comes at number six in terms of sales for November 2022. Kia sold 9,284 units of the SUV last month. The sale units stood at 8,859 in November last year.
Mahindra Bolero
While the new model of Mahindra Bolero has failed to impress customers the way its predecessor did. However, the SUV stands at number seven in terms of SUV sales in the month of November. Mahindra & Mahindra sold 7,984 units last month compared to 5,442 units during the same period last year.
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet saw a sale of 7,834 units in November 2022. The figure was 3,370 units last year for the same month. It comes at number eight in terms of sales during November, 2022.
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio got two new models this year – the latest generation Scorpio-N and the Scorpio Classic versions. The company sold 6,455 units in November, 2022, up from 3,370 units in the same month last year.
Mahindra XUV 300
Mahindra & Mahindra sold 5,903 units of XUV 300 in November, 2022. The sales figures went up from 3,693 units of the SUV in September, 2021.
