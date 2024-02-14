Tata Nexon secures five star rating at GNCAP test: All details
Tata Motors' recently launched Nexon facelift has earned a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test, scoring high in adult and child protection.
In a significant achievement for Tata Motors, the recently launched Nexon facelift has earned a five-star safety rating in the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) crash test. The sub-4 metre compact SUV demonstrated exceptional safety performance, scoring 32.22 out of 34 points in adult protection and 44.52 out of 49 points in child protection.