In a significant achievement for Tata Motors, the recently launched Nexon facelift has earned a five-star safety rating in the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) crash test. The sub-4 metre compact SUV demonstrated exceptional safety performance, scoring 32.22 out of 34 points in adult protection and 44.52 out of 49 points in child protection. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This accomplishment is not new for Tata Motors, as the first generation of Nexon secured a five-star rating in the GNCAP crash test back in 2018, setting a benchmark for safety standards in the Indian automotive industry.

Global NCAP reported stable bodyshell integrity and footwell area in the Nexon facelift, with the vehicle equipped with side impact protection doors. The protection offered to the driver's and passenger's head and neck received praise, while the chests showed adequate protection, and the knees exhibited good protection. In terms of side protection, the head, abdomen, and pelvis showed good protection, with adequate protection to the chest. The side pole impact test demonstrated good protection to the head and pelvis, marginal protection to the chest, and adequate protection to the abdomen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meeting the UN127 and GTR9 requirements for pedestrian protection, the Nexon facelift complies with Global NCAP's ESC requirements and includes seatbelt reminders in all seating positions. Safety features in the model include six airbags, an electronic stability program, ISOFIX mounts, rear parking sensors, tilt and collapsible steering, central locking, and hill hold control.

Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, expressed pride in the accomplishment, stating, "Safety is ingrained in our DNA, and we are proud to earn the prestigious 5-star rating from Global NCAP for the new Nexon as per the enhanced 2022 protocol. With this feat, all our new SUVs have now received the GNCAP 5-star rating certifications and have raised the bar for safer SUVs in India." Savarkar emphasized Tata Motors' dedication to delivering vehicles that not only surpass expectations but also prioritize the safety of every passenger on the road.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!