Tata Nexon paint schemes are now limited to just five colours. Tata Motors has updated its website with the revised line-up of colours available for the sub-4m Tata Nexon SUV.

The Nexon SUV will no longer be available in the Pure Silver. Tata Motors has not replaced the colour but has completely taken it off the list. The Nexon SUV is now available in Atlas Black (Dark Edition), Foilage Green, Calgary White, Flame Red, Daytona Grey.

Tata Motors' hatchback Tata Tiago has also lost the Silver colour option. It is now available Foresta Green, Fire Red, Snow White and Cloudy Grey. There is no Dark Edition available for Tata Tiago buyers.

There is no specific reason provided by the company regarding the reduction in the silver paint scheme. However, it is common for vehicle manufacturers to stop the production of certain colours due to low demand.

Tata recently launched a new car that sits between the Tiago and the Tata Nexon, the Tata Punch. The micro SUV plans to take on competitors with its high stance and some SUV-like traits. The Tata Punch comes in seven different colours: Tornado Blue, Calypso Red, Meteor Bronze, Atomic Orange, Tropical Mist, Daytona Grey and Orcus White.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.