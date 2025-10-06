Not Creta or Scorpio: This Tata is India’s best-selling SUV, over 22,500 units sold last month

The Indian passenger vehicles (PV) market observed record sales in September 2025, driven by price cuts following the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation, as well as strong festive season demand. Automakers benefited across the board, and leading players such as Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Hyundai Motor India registered significant sales growth in both domestic and export markets. SUVs were the key drivers at large, and while the market was brimming with competition, it is the Tata Nexon that leads the class, taking seat as the best-selling SUV in India for September 2025. With over 22,500 units sold last month, it overtakes the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Mahindra Scorpio to reach the top of the sales charts.
Tata sold 22,573 units of the Nexon SUV in September 2025. In contrast, Hyundai sold 18,861 units of the Creta, while Mahindra’s Scorpio reached 18,372 units that month. Although it was the best-ever monthly sales performance for all three, it was the Nexon that stood out, accounting for 37.83 per cent of Tata’s total September PV sales.
₹ 8.9 - 14.3 Lakhs
₹ 8.69 - 14.14 Lakhs
₹ 10.54 - 13.83 Lakhs
₹ 9.12 - 13.4 Lakhs
₹ 11.94 - 14.99 Lakhs
₹ 7.76 - 13.06 Lakhs
SUV Sales & Tata Motors Highlights – September 2025
|Model / Category
|September 2025 Sales
|Highlight
|Tata Nexon
|22,573 units
|Highest-ever monthly sales; 37.8% of Tata PV sales
|Hyundai Creta
|18,861 units
|Best-ever monthly sales
|Mahindra Scorpio
|18,372 units
|Best-ever monthly sales
|Tata Total PV Sales
|60,907 units (59,667 domestic)
|47% YoY growth
|Tata EV Sales
|9,191 units
|Up 96%; ~17% of quarterly PV sales
|Tata CNG Sales
|17,800+ units
|Up 105% YoY
The Nexon’s demand was buoyed by the recent GST 2.0-related price cuts, which saw the sub-compact SUV becoming cheaper by up to ₹1.55 lakh on the ex-showroom price alone. The automaker offered another ₹45,000 in festive benefits. Under GST 2.0, sub-4 metre SUVs fall into the 18 per cent slab, down from the earlier 28 per cent with the additional 1-3 per cent compensation cess.
GST price cuts and festive benefits – September 2025
|Model
|Price Cut (GST 2.0)
|Festive Benefits
|Total Savings
|New Starting Price
|Tata Nexon
|Up to ₹1.55 lakh
|₹45,000
|₹2.00 lakh
|₹7.32 lakh
|Hyundai Creta
|₹72,145
|NA
|₹72,145
|₹10.72 lakh
|Hyundai Creta N Line
|₹71,762
|NA
|₹71,762
|₹17.80 lakh
|Mahindra Scorpio Classic
|₹1.01 lakh
|₹95,000
|₹1.96 lakh
|₹12.98 lakh
|Mahindra Scorpio N
|₹1.45 lakh
|₹71,000
|₹2.15 lakh
|₹13.20 lakh
The first-generation Nexon was the first Indian car to receive a 5-star safety rating from the Global New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) crash tests. Priced from ₹7.32 lakh (post-GST ex-showroom), it is offered in four broad trims with both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre diesel mill pushes out 113 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Mileage ranges between 17.01 kmpl to 24.08 kmpl.
The Nexon brings a modern cockpit fitted with a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A similarly-sized digital cluster offers navigation and TPMS, and the car further offers touch capacitive HVAC controls. Additional creature comforts include a wireless charger, voice-assisted sunroof, nine-speaker JBL audio system, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and ventilated Benecke-Kaliko leatherette seats.
On the safety front, the Nexon offers 6 airbags, ABS with ESP, and a 360-degree Surround View camera with a front parking sensor. Also included are a blind-spot monitor, reverse parking camera, and auto headlamps with rain-sensing wipers and front fog lamps. The car is equipped with ISOFIX mounts and gets an i-Size Child Seat as part of the accessories.
Tata Nexon: Spec-sheet breakdown
|Category
|Details
|Price (ex-showroom, post-GST)
|From ₹7.32 lakh
|Trims
|Four broad trims (Petrol & Diesel)
|Engines
|1.2L Turbo-Petrol – 118 bhp, 170 Nm 1.5L Diesel – 113 bhp, 260 Nm
|Mileage
|17.01 – 24.08 kmpl
|Infotainment & Display
|10.25-inch floating infotainment (wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay) 10.25-inch digital driver display with navigation & TPMS Touch-capacitive HVAC controls
|Comfort & Convenience
|Voice-assisted sunroof 9-speaker JBL audio system Wireless charger Ventilated Benecke-Kaliko leatherette seats Height-adjustable driver’s seat
|Safety
|6 airbags ABS with ESP 360-degree Surround View camera with front parking sensor Blind-spot monitor Reverse parking camera
