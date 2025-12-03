Tata Nexon to Kia Syros: Top 5 most fuel efficient diesel SUVs in India

Sales of diesel cars in India have been witnessing a gradual slump over the last several years, owing to the tightening emission norms fuelling uncertainty around the diesel engines, lowered cost difference between petrol and diesel, lower number of diesel model available in the market as well as higher price of diesel cars compared to their petrol-powered counterparts. However, despite the slowdown in diesel passenger vehicle's market share, these cars still attract many buyers, especially people who seek the thrill of powerful driving, comparatively higher fuel economy.

While small car segment in India have ditched the diesel engines, these power mills still have enough relevance in the SUV segment. There are still several highly popular compact SUVs on sale in India that come available in diesel engine choices. These diesel engine-powered compact SUVs offer the customers a value proposition if they seek vehicle for long distance runs or driving through rugged rural runabouts. While picking a diesel SUV, besides the specifications, fuel economy also play a crucial role for the buyers.

Model Fuel economy (ARAI) Price Tata Nexon 24.08 kmpl ₹ 9.01 lakh - ₹ 14.05 lakh Kia Sonet 22.30 kmpl ₹ 8.98 lakh - ₹ 14.09 lakh Mahindra XUV 3XO 21.20 kmpl ₹ 8.95 lakh - ₹ 13.43 lakh Hyundai Venue 20.99 kmpl ₹ 9.70 lakh - ₹ 15.69 lakh Kia Syros 20.75 kmpl ₹ 10.14 lakh - ₹ 15.94 lakh

If you too are planning to buy a compact SUV with high fuel economy figures, here are the top five models you can purchase under ₹15 lakh, which high fuel efficiency according to ARAI's testing cycle.

Tata Nexon The Tata Nexon is one of the bestselling SUVs. Besides the powerful petrol engine, this SUV is available in diesel option as well. The diesel range of Nexon is priced between ₹9.01 lakh and ₹14.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the diesel variant is a 1.5-litre engine that has manual and AMT gearbox options. The AMT option makes the Nexon the most frugal diesel compact SUV, with an ARAI certified fuel economy of 24.08 kmpl. The manual variant of the Nexon diesel offers 23.23 kmpl mileage.

Kia Sonet Kia Sonet is another popular SUV in this space. The Sonet diesel model is available in both manual and automatic transmission options, which offers fuel economy between 18.6 kmpl and ₹22.3 kmpl, depending on the gearbox choice. The diesel version of this SUV is priced between ₹8.98 lakh and ₹14.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 3XO The most affordable Mahindra SUV, in the company's portfolio, which is the only monocoque compact SUV from the brand comes powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which has proved its mettle as a power-packed performer both on highways and on city roads too. Available with six-speed manual gearbox and AMT unit options, the XUV 3XO offers fuel efficiency between 20.6 kmpl and 21.2 kmpl, respectively for the different transmission variants. The Mahindra XUV 3XO diesel range comes priced between ₹8.95 lakh and ₹13.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Venue The second generation Hyundai Venue comes available in two petrol and a single diesel engine choices. The diesel variant gets a 1.5-litre four-cylinder motor that is available with both manual and automatic gearbox choices. The diesel Venue offers ARAI certified fuel economy between 17.9 kmpl and 20.99 kmpl, depending on the transmission choice. The SUV's diesel variant is priced between ₹9.70 lakh and ₹15.69 lakh (ex-showroom).