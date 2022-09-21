Tata Nexon XZ+ (L) model launched in India: Price and other details

As the latest Tata Nexon XZ+ (L) model is based on the top-end variant of the SUV, it carries the old features as well. There is a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit inside the car. It comes powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with the ability to produce 118bhp and 170Nm torque. Another variant has a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine which is said to deliver 108bhp and 260Nm of peak torque. Both these variants offer a six-speed manual and an AMT unit.