Tata Nexon XZ+ (L) model launched in India: Price and other details
- Tata Nexon XZ+ (L) model brings air purifier, a wireless charging system, an auto-dimming IRVM and ventilated front seats with leatherette upholstery.
Tata Motors India has launched XZ+ (L) variant of Tata Nexon in the country. The XZ+ (L) trim is placed above the high-end XZ+ model. It is offered in both petrol and diesel engines coupled with manual and automatic gearboxes. With the Nexon XZ+ (L) variant, Tata has added a host of new features like an air purifier, a wireless charging system, an auto-dimming IRVM and ventilated front seats with leatherette upholstery. Tata Nexon XZ+ (L) comes with a starting price of ₹11.38 lakh (ex-showroom price).
As the latest Tata Nexon XZ+ (L) model is based on the top-end variant of the SUV, it carries the old features as well. There is a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit inside the car. It comes powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with the ability to produce 118bhp and 170Nm torque. Another variant has a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine which is said to deliver 108bhp and 260Nm of peak torque. Both these variants offer a six-speed manual and an AMT unit.
Besides these, Tata Nexon XZ+ (L) model is equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, a cooled glovebox, rear AC vents and a digital instrument cluster. The SUV also offers an electric sunroof.
Meanwhile, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Camo Edition of its Tata Punch micro SUV in India. The new edition will be unveiled on September 22. It is expected to have a military green exterior colour paint. While the interior may offer new upholstery and extra features. The company has releases a teaser video of the upcoming model which shows Camo badges at the front fenders of the vehicle.
