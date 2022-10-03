Tata offers festive discounts on Harrier, Safari, Tigor, Tigao: All details

Exchange bonuses, cash discounts and corporate benefits can be availed by customers on the Tata Tiago, Tigor CNG, Tigor, Harrier and Safari this month.
Ahead of the festive season, Tata Motors is offering discounts and benefits on select SUVs and hatchbacks from its line-up for October 2022. Exchange bonuses, cash discounts and corporate benefits can be availed by customers on the Tata Tiago, Tigor CNG, Tigor, Harrier and Safari this month.
Here is a list of discounts and benefits of the following cars:
Tata Harrier
Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to ₹40,000 on all variants of the Tata Harrier, in the form of exchange bonuses. Customers can also avail of corporate benefits of up to ₹5,000 on the SUV, Recently, the automaker also expanded the Harrier range by introducing the new XMS and XMAS variants. The Harrier is powered by a 170hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine which is offered with the choice of six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.
Tata Safari
All the variants of Tata Safari are available with exchange bonuses going up to ₹40,000. Similar to the Harrier, the brand also introduced the new XMS and XMAS variants for the Safari. However, the brand is not offering any corporate benefits for the SUV this month. The Safari shares the same underpinnings and powertrain options as the Harrier but also gets the added practicality of third-row seats.
Tata Tigor
The automaker is offering a cash discount of ₹10,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 on the Tigor CNG. The compact sedan is available in three trims- the entry level XM, mid-range XZ, and the top-spec XZ. The Tigor CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine which produces 70hp and 95Nm in CNG mode, and 86hp with 113Nm in petrol-only mode, while being paired to a five-speed manual gearbox.
The petrol powered Tigor is available with a total discount of ₹20,000 which includes an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and a ₹10,000 cash discount across all variants. Customers can also avail of a corporate discount worth ₹3,000 on all variants of the Tigor.
Tata Tiago
The Tigor is available with an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and an additional ₹10,000 cash discount across all its variants. It comes with corporate benefits of up to ₹3,000 applicable on all variants of the hatchback.
