Tata offers festive discounts on Harrier, Safari, Tigor, Tigao: All details

Tata Safari

All the variants of Tata Safari are available with exchange bonuses going up to ₹40,000. Similar to the Harrier, the brand also introduced the new XMS and XMAS variants for the Safari. However, the brand is not offering any corporate benefits for the SUV this month. The Safari shares the same underpinnings and powertrain options as the Harrier but also gets the added practicality of third-row seats.