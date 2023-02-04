Tata Motors has announced February offers for a range of its vehicles. These include Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor, Tata Altroz, Tata Harrier, and Tata Safari. Buyers can get discounts of up to ₹35,000 on the purchase of these vehicles.

Readers must note that the said offer is available on purchases made before February 28, 2023. The discount is available at Tata Motor dealership across the country. Here’s a look at the offers available on individual cars

Tata Tiago

Tata Motors has announced offers of up to ₹20,000 on Tata Tiago. The said discount is available on both petrol and CNG models of the hatchback. The offer includes an exchange discount of ₹10,000 and a consumer discount of ₹10,000.

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier has the maximum benefits of ₹35,000 in the month of February. The discount is available in the form of an exchange discount of ₹25,000 and a consumer scheme of up to ₹10,000.

Tata Safari

The 6-seater SUV is also available with a discount of up to ₹35,000. The company is offering discounts on all variants of the SUV. The said offer is available in the form of an exchange discount of ₹25,000 and a consumer scheme of ₹10,000.

Tata Tigor

The automaker has announced up to ₹25,000 offers on the Tigor compact sedan. Buyers can avail an exchange discount of ₹10,000 on the CNG version. There is also a consumer scheme discount of ₹15,000.

The petrol variant, on the other hand, is selling with up to RS 20,000 discount in the form of a consumer scheme of ₹10,000 and an exchange discount of ₹10,000.

Tata Altroz

Tata Motors is giving a discount of ₹25,000 on the diesel variant of Tata Altroz and ₹20,000 off on petrol model. The offer includes an exchange discount of up to ₹10,000 and a consumer scheme of up to ₹15,000.