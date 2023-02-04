Tata offers up to ₹35,000 benefits on Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier, & Safari
- Readers must note that the said offer is available on purchases made before February 28, 2023.
Tata Motors has announced February offers for a range of its vehicles. These include Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor, Tata Altroz, Tata Harrier, and Tata Safari. Buyers can get discounts of up to ₹35,000 on the purchase of these vehicles.
