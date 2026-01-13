​Tata Punch 2026 Facelift Launch LIVE: Price, confirmed features, engine and variants

Tata Motors is set to launch the Punch 2026 facelift in India, featuring a new exterior design, larger touchscreen, enhanced safety features, and a turbocharged petrol engine

Aman Gupta
13 Jan 2026
Tata Motors will soon launch the Punch 2026 facelift in the Indian market, which will mark the first facelift for the popular car. The update is expected to bring a refreshed exterior design, a larger touchscreen, improved safety features, and a new engine.

Tata Punch 2026 facelift: What to expect?

Tata Punch was first launched in October 2021, and this will mark the first time the popular micro SUV is getting a facelift.

Tata Motors has confirmed that the Punch facelift will come with a new turbocharged petrol engine. The company made this information public via a social media post but hasn’t shared further details about the engine’s tuning or gearbox options.

Leaks suggest that the car could comew ith a 1.2 litre turbo engine with 120 PS power and 170 Nm of torque along with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The current Punch comes with a 1.2-litre apirated petrol engine and a iCNG bi-fuel version.

The Punch facelift is confirmed to receive updated LED headlamps with a blacked-out grille, LED DRLs, LED taillights with a restyled bumper, and new 16-inch alloy wheels on the top variant.

On the interior, the car will come with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, and a 7-inch digital driver’s display on higher variants. The car will also feature a touch-based climate control panel, which Tata has earlier showcased on the Nexon. It will get dual-tone seats with blue and grey upholstery.

On the safety front, Tata Motors will add six airbags as standard across all variants, further strengthening the car’s 5-star GNCAP rating. It will also feature a 360-degree camera on higher variants, electronic stability control, traction control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The current Punch model has sold over 6 lakh units in less than 4 years sinice its launch.

Tata Punch 2026 facelift: colour options and variants

The Punch facelift will come in six colour options: Cyantafic, Caramel, Bengal Rouge, Daytona Grey, Coorg Clouds, and Pristine White.

The car will be offered in six variants: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Accomplished, and Accomplished+ S.

Tata Punch 2026 facelift: expected price

The current Tata Punch starts at 5.50 lakh for the base variant and goes up to 9.3 lakh (ex-showroom). However, leaks suggest that the Punch 2026 facelift could start at around 6 lakh and go up to 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

