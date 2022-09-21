OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Tata Punch Camo Edition launch tomorrow: What to expect
Tata Punch Camo Edition is set to launch in India tomorrow, i.e. September 22. The upcoming SUV has been teased by the company via its official YouTube channel. The released teaser does not reveal much about the vehicle, but one can spot the ‘Camo’ badges on the front fenders. It is expected to have a military green exterior colour paint. While the interior may offer new upholstery and extra features.

Tata Punch is an important vehicle for Tata Motors. It sits somewhere between Tata Tiago and Tata Nexon. The company has sold about 12,006 units of Tata Punch SUV in August 2022. Tata currently offers Kaziranga edition of Tata Punch. The upcoming Tata Punch Camo Edition will be the SUV’s second special edition.

