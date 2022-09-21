Tata Punch Camo Edition launch tomorrow: What to expect

Tata Punch Camo Edition is set to launch in India tomorrow, i.e. September 22. The upcoming SUV has been teased by the company via its official YouTube channel. The released teaser does not reveal much about the vehicle, but one can spot the ‘Camo’ badges on the front fenders. It is expected to have a military green exterior colour paint. While the interior may offer new upholstery and extra features.

