Tata Punch Camo Edition launch tomorrow: What to expect

Tata Punch Camo Edition launch tomorrow: What to expect1 min read . 12:42 PM IST
- Tata currently offers Kaziranga edition of Tata Punch. The upcoming Tata Punch Camo Edition will be the SUV’s second special edition.
Tata Punch Camo Edition is set to launch in India tomorrow, i.e. September 22. The upcoming SUV has been teased by the company via its official YouTube channel. The released teaser does not reveal much about the vehicle, but one can spot the ‘Camo’ badges on the front fenders. It is expected to have a military green exterior colour paint. While the interior may offer new upholstery and extra features.
Tata Punch is an important vehicle for Tata Motors. It sits somewhere between Tata Tiago and Tata Nexon. The company has sold about 12,006 units of Tata Punch SUV in August 2022. Tata currently offers Kaziranga edition of Tata Punch. The upcoming Tata Punch Camo Edition will be the SUV’s second special edition.
Tata Punch is currently equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine which is said to deliver 84bhp power and 113Nm of peak torque. The Camo edition is expected to be offered with two gearbox options- a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.
The micro SUV offers features like 90-degree opening doors, push start/button, automatic climate control, and height-adjustable driver’s seat. There is also a floating 7-inch infotainment system. The standard Tata Punch is priced between ₹5.93 lakh and ₹9.49 lakh (ex-showroom price). It competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Citroen C3. The Camo Edition is likely to be priced costlier than the existing models.
Meanwhile, Tata Motors has announced that it will be expanding its electric vehicle lineup with the launch of the new Tiago EV. Tatas revealed the first glimpse of the Tata Tiago at the 2018 Auto Expo, but the car manufacturer did not launch it. Tata Tiago EV will be the company’s third product in the electric space after Nexon and Tiger.
