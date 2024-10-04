Tata Punch CAMO Edition returns with striking new look and features: All you need to know

Tata Motors has launched the CAMO edition of the Punch SUV, featuring a Seaweed Green exterior and a white roof, priced at 8.45 lakh. The Punch offers petrol, CNG, and electric options, boasting advanced features and a five-star safety rating.

Updated4 Oct 2024, 06:09 PM IST
As the smallest SUV in Tata's lineup, the Punch is available in petrol, CNG, and all-electric configurations, with starting prices ranging from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh for the top-end variant.
As the smallest SUV in Tata's lineup, the Punch is available in petrol, CNG, and all-electric configurations, with starting prices ranging from ₹6.13 lakh to ₹10 lakh for the top-end variant.

Tata Motors has reintroduced the CAMO edition of its popular Punch SUV, nine months after discontinuing the previous iteration. This new limited-time version is priced at 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and showcases a striking Seaweed Green exterior complemented by a contrasting white roof, reported HT Auto.

As the smallest SUV in Tata's lineup, the Punch is available in petrol, CNG, and all-electric configurations, with starting prices ranging from 6.13 lakh to 10 lakh for the top-end variant. The electric version begins at 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Competing against models like the Hyundai Exter and Maruti Fronx, the Punch aims to strengthen its foothold in the compact SUV market.

As per the publication, the CAMO edition boasts an array of impressive features, including a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The interior enhances passenger comfort with rear air conditioning vents, a console with armrest, a wireless charging pad, and a fast-charging USB Type-C port.

While the CAMO edition focuses on aesthetic upgrades, it retains the engine options available in the standard range. The 1.5-litre petrol engine delivers 87 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, available with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. The CNG variant, meanwhile, is exclusively paired with the manual transmission, producing 72 bhp and 103 Nm of torque.

The Tata Punch has earned a five-star safety rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme, equipped with multiple airbags, intelligent Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (iTPMS), ABS with Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), and ISOFIX mounts for child seats.

Recently, the Punch underwent updates that included a refreshed variant lineup and additional features. Now starting from 6.13 lakh, the 2024 model introduced three new variants—Adventure S, Adventure + S, and Pure (O)—bringing the total to ten variants in its ICE offering. The Tata Punch continues to be one of India's top-selling vehicles, having topped the sales charts for several months this year.

 

