Tata Punch CNG variant pre-bookings open at select dealerships: Report2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Tata Motors dealerships are accepting pre-orders for the upcoming Punch CNG variant, expected to launch this month.
Tata Motors dealerships have started accepting pre-orders for the upcoming Punch CNG variant unofficially, reported HT Auto. To secure a booking, customers need to pay a token amount of ₹21,000. The Punch CNG model was initially showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and is expected to be equipped with the automaker's twin-cylinder technology.
