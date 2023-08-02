comScore
Tata Punch CNG variant pre-bookings open at select dealerships: Report
Tata Motors dealerships have started accepting pre-orders for the upcoming Punch CNG variant unofficially, reported HT Auto. To secure a booking, customers need to pay a token amount of 21,000. The Punch CNG model was initially showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and is expected to be equipped with the automaker's twin-cylinder technology. 

As per the report, the official bookings for the model have not been opened yet, but the vehicles have started arriving at dealerships. The launch of the Tata Punch CNG variant is anticipated to take place later this month.

The Tata Punch will mark the automaker's first SUV to offer the CNG fuel option. This micro SUV will feature the twin-cylinder technology, which was first introduced on the Altroz earlier this year. The innovative twin-cylinder system accommodates two 30-litre CNG tanks beneath the cargo space, occupying the area that houses the spare wheel in the petrol version. Consequently, the spare wheel will be relocated underneath the vehicle.

Moreover, the Punch CNG variant will distinguish itself from other current CNG passenger cars by providing practical cargo space. It will be available in several variants that mirror the features of its petrol counterpart. Anticipate the inclusion of familiar elements such as projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, six airbags, ABS, and additional features.

In terms of power, the power source will be a slightly reduced version of the 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is also utilized in the Altroz. In the CNG variant, this engine is configured to generate 76 bhp and 97 Nm of torque, coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission. Specifics regarding pricing and fuel efficiency will be disclosed as the launch date approaches. It is projected that the CNG alternative will command a premium of around 50,000-60,000 over the petrol counterparts.

Speaking of competition, the Tata Punch CNG arrives just in time for the festive season, and it will compete directly with the recently launched Hyundai Exter CNG. Additionally, it will have a competitive advantage over the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis in its segment.

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 04:54 PM IST
