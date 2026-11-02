Tata Punch.ev crosses 5,000 monthly dispatches for first time, sets new benchmark for India's EV market

Tata Motors' Punch.ev crossed 5,000 monthly wholesale dispatches for the first time in India in October 2026, becoming the country's first standalone electric passenger car model to achieve the milestone, according to Auto Punditz. The achievement comes amid growing demand for electric SUVs and intensifying competition from Mahindra's electric vehicle lineup.

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According to October 2026 wholesale dispatch figures, the Punch.ev has retained its position as one of India's leading electric passenger vehicles. The model topped the electric passenger car sales chart in three of the last four months. Meanwhile, Tata Motors' electric passenger vehicle sales rose 74.9% year-on-year (YoY) in October.

Tata Punch ev outperforms Mahindra XUV 9S The Punch.ev and Mahindra XUV 9S are neck and neck in monthly wholesale dispatches. However, Mahindra briefly moved ahead in August 2026, with 4,508 units dispatched compared with 4,430 units of the Punch.ev.

Tata regained the lead in September, dispatching 4,702 units compared with 4,636 units of the Mahindra model, a difference of 66 units. The Punch.ev crossed the 5,000-unit mark last month, continuing its upward trend in dispatches.

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The comparison is based on the monthly sales rankings of electric passenger vehicles across different price segments.

Affordable pricing and multiple battery options support demand The revamped Tata Punch.ev comes with 30 kWh and 40 kWh battery options. Tata Motors has specified ARAI-certified ranges of 365 km and 468 km, respectively, for the two variants.

The electric SUV is priced between ₹9.79 lakh and ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), following a price hike in September 2026. Tata also offers a Battery as a Service (BaaS) option, which lowers the upfront purchase cost by separating the battery usage charge from the vehicle's price.

Features include a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, a touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an electric sunroof, depending on the variant. The model has also received a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP.

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Tata Motors EV sales jump nearly 75% in October The Punch.ev's achievement coincided with strong growth across Tata Motors' electric passenger vehicle portfolio. The company sold 16,244 electric passenger vehicles in October 2026, compared with 9,286 units in October 2025, marking a 74.9% increase.

EVs accounted for around 21.5% of Tata Motors' total passenger vehicle sales in October, compared with 15.2% in the corresponding month last year.

Competition and supply remain key challenges With Mahindra continuing to expand its electric SUV lineup and other automakers strengthening their EV offerings, Tata Motors is likely to face intensifying competition. After-sales service, real-world driving range and charging infrastructure will remain key factors influencing customer choices.

The October milestone also needs to be viewed in the context of festive-season demand. Wholesale dispatches do not represent actual customer deliveries; they refer to vehicles shipped by manufacturers to dealerships.

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Monthly dispatches exceeding 5,000 units over the next few months will be key to determining whether the Punch.ev's October performance signals a broader trend in demand for mass-market electric SUVs.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.