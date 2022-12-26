Tata Punch EV debut at Auto Expo 2023: Expected features, launch date and more

Tata Motors is set to unveil the all-electric model of Tata Punch compact SUV at the upcoming Auto Expo exhibition 2023. According to a report by AutoCar, Tata Punch EV will enter production around the second half of the year in June 2023.
It will then be launched in the market around the festival season next year. Most probably, the company will launch the Tata Punch EV on or around Diwali, 2023.
Tata Punch EV: What to expect
Tata Punch EV is expected to be based on a new sigma architecture which is said to be a heavily modified version of the ALFA platform. The architecture is used in the ICE-powered version of Punch and even the Altroz hatchback.
The company is said to bring several changes to the sigma architecture that include the removal of the transmission tunnel and a modified fuel tank space to accommodate a large battery pack. The platform will also be optimized for electrification, hinting that the model will be lighter, more energy efficient and more spacious than an ICE car converted to an EV.
The upcoming Tata Punch EV is said to come with a similar powertrain as Tata’s existing EVs. It is rumoured that the yet to be announced could be offered in multiple battery pack options like the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Tiago EV and Tata Tigor EV.
On the pricing front, Tata Punch EV is likely to be priced near or above the Tiago EV.
In another news, Tata Motors will increase the price of its vehicles starting January 2023. Recently, Tata Motors Managing Director - Passenger Vehicle and Electric Vehicles Shailesh Chandra said the company is looking to increase passenger vehicle prices from next month. The price revision, he says, will make its model range compliant with stricter emission norms which kick in from April 1, 2023. It will also help offset the impact of commodity prices, which have remained high for the most part of the year.
