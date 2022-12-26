Tata Punch EV debut at Auto Expo 2023: Expected features, launch date and more

In another news, Tata Motors will increase the price of its vehicles starting January 2023. Recently, Tata Motors Managing Director - Passenger Vehicle and Electric Vehicles Shailesh Chandra said the company is looking to increase passenger vehicle prices from next month. The price revision, he says, will make its model range compliant with stricter emission norms which kick in from April 1, 2023. It will also help offset the impact of commodity prices, which have remained high for the most part of the year.