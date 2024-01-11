Tata Punch EV electric SUV revealed: Here's everything we know so far
The Tata Punch EV, available for bookings with an initial amount of ₹21,000, is set to strengthen Tata Motors' position in the Indian electric car market. The SUV is anticipated to be priced between ₹12 lakh and ₹14 lakh and will be launched in mid-February 2024.
Tata Motors recently revealed its highly anticipated Punch EV, and it is now open for bookings with an initial amount of ₹21,000. The introduction of the Punch EV is anticipated to strengthen Tata Motors' position in the Indian electric car market, where the company currently commands an impressive 85 percent market share, reported HT Auto.