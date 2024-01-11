Tata Punch EV electric SUV revealed: Here's everything we know so far

Tata Motors recently revealed its highly anticipated Punch EV, and it is now open for bookings with an initial amount of ₹21,000. The introduction of the Punch EV is anticipated to strengthen Tata Motors' position in the Indian electric car market, where the company currently commands an impressive 85 percent market share, reported HT Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, the Tata Punch EV is set to be available for purchase in India around mid-February 2024, with an ex-showroom price ranging between ₹12 lakh and ₹14 lakh. The automaker has already disclosed information regarding the exterior colors, variants, and other key details of the forthcoming electric SUV.

Here are the details about the Tata Punch EV that we know so far.

Price The anticipated pricing for the Tata Punch EV is set to fall in the range of ₹12 lakh to ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is currently open for both online and offline bookings with a reservation amount of ₹21,000. The official launch of the electric SUV in India is expected to take place in mid-February 2024.

Colours The Tata Punch EV will be offered in four distinct exterior color choices, including Seaweed Dual Tone, Empowered Oxide Dual Tone, Fearless Red Dual Tone, Daytona Grey Dual Tone, and Pristine White Dual Tone.

Variants The Tata Punch EV will be offered in two variants distinguished by range: Punch.ev and Punch.ev Long Range. The vehicle will also come in five trim options for the standard model, namely Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. Meanwhile, the Punch EV Long Range variant will be available in three trim options: Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+.

Design The Tata Punch EV shares a design resemblance with the internal combustion engine-powered Punch SUV, but being an electric vehicle, it incorporates distinctive elements setting it apart from its ICE counterpart.

Notably, the Punch EV's front profile stands out with a closed-off panel, eliminating the need for a traditional radiator grille. The sleek LED light bar, serving as the daytime running light, spans the width of the car and is positioned at the bonnet's edge. Changes in the headlamp design and a unique front bumper further differentiate the Punch EV from the ICE model. Expect variations in the side and rear profiles of the electric SUV compared to its internal combustion engine counterpart.

Features Tata Motors has not disclosed specific features of the electric SUV. Nonetheless, the upcoming Punch EV will utilize the acti.ev architecture, a dedicated EV platform that touts an improved digital cockpit experience. The platform is also said to offer ADAS L2+ capability, 5G connectivity, and bi-directional charging, allowing the vehicle to charge other devices and engage in vehicle-to-vehicle charging. Additionally, the Punch EV is expected to support over-the-air (OTA) software updates and feature cloud connectivity.

Powertrain The Tata Punch EV is committed to delivering a range of approximately 300 kilometers on a single charge. However, specific information regarding its power, torque, and top speed remains undisclosed. The SUV will be equipped with a 3.3 kW wall box charger, and the Long Range variant will be accompanied by a 7.2 kW fast home charger.

