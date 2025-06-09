Tata Motors has been enjoying the leadership position in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. The homegrown automaker sells some of the bestselling models in the segment, which include the Punch EV. The Tata Punch EV became the bestselling electric car in the country last year. Now, to ramp up its appeal, Tata Motors is working on a facelift iteration of the SUV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Tata Punch EV facelift is expected to come packing a larger battery pack, which will promise a longer range on a full charge. Besides that, the updated Tata Punch EV would also get a revamped exterior and interior. The interior is likely to sport a host of new features in order to boost its appeal to consumers. Check similar cars Find more cars Tata Punch ₹ 6.2 - 10.32 Lakhs Offers Expiring soon Check Offers

The Tata Punch EV was launched in India in early 2024. It was introduced at a starting price of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in two battery pack options, which are 25 kWh and 35 kWh. The electric SUV comes promising a maximum range of 421 kilometres on a single charge. The EV is now expected to receive the brand's innovative technology, modern features and improved battery and charging technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The upgraded Tata Punch EV could come sharing the same battery pack as the Tata Nexon EV, which sits above the Punch EV in the brand's product portfolio. Some of the technologies introduced in the newly launched Tata Harrier EV, too, are expected to be available in the Punch EV facelift, which would include t.idal (Tata Intelligence Digital Architecture Layer), digital key, DrivePay, and an ADAS suite.