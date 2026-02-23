Tata Punch EV facelift in wishlist? Variant-wise features explained for buyers

Tata Motors has launched the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift in India on January 20 as one of the most-awaited cars in the country. The electric version of the micro SUV was launched shortly after the launch of the ICE version of the Tata Punch, which was introduced in the country in January this year. The updated iteration of the Tata Punch EV has received a plethora of changes on the exterior, inside the cabin, and on the powertrain front. It promises an enhanced range compared to the pre-facelift version, while the battery pack upgrade has increased its practicality quotient. In a nutshell, the 2026 Tata Punch EV marks a major upgrade for the EV, not just a few cosmetic updates.
The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift is available at a starting price of ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), while the price list goes up to ₹12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric micro SUV is available with a battery subscription plan as well, under which the EV comes priced from ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plan, the consumers have to pay a battery rental of ₹2.60 per kilometre.
The 2026 Tata Punch EV is available in five different trim options: Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+ S. All these trims come well-equipped with loads of features. If you are planning to buy the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift, here are the variant-wise features of the electric micro SUV.
