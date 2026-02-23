Tata Punch EV facelift in wishlist? Variant-wise features explained for buyers

Tata Punch EV facelift comes with a plethora of changes inside and out, as well as on the powertrain front, promising improved range and performance.

Mainak Das
Updated23 Feb 2026, 08:52 AM IST
Beyond the cosmetic updates, the Tata Punch EV electric sub-compact SUV gets some major changes to ramp up its appeal and practicality quotient.
Tata Motors has launched the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift in India on January 20 as one of the most-awaited cars in the country. The electric version of the micro SUV was launched shortly after the launch of the ICE version of the Tata Punch, which was introduced in the country in January this year. The updated iteration of the Tata Punch EV has received a plethora of changes on the exterior, inside the cabin, and on the powertrain front. It promises an enhanced range compared to the pre-facelift version, while the battery pack upgrade has increased its practicality quotient. In a nutshell, the 2026 Tata Punch EV marks a major upgrade for the EV, not just a few cosmetic updates.

The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift is available at a starting price of 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), while the price list goes up to 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric micro SUV is available with a battery subscription plan as well, under which the EV comes priced from 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plan, the consumers have to pay a battery rental of 2.60 per kilometre.

The 2026 Tata Punch EV is available in five different trim options: Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+ S. All these trims come well-equipped with loads of features. If you are planning to buy the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift, here are the variant-wise features of the electric micro SUV.

2026 Tata Punch EV facelift: Variant-wise features in a nutshell

2026 Tata Punch EV facelift: Variant-wise features
Smart 30Smart+ 40 (In addition to Smart 30)Adventure 40 (In addition to Smart+ 40)Empowered 40 (In addition to Adventure 40)Empowered+ S 40 (In addition to Empowered 40)
Exterior
  • 15-inch steel wheels with hubcaps
  • 16-inch steel wheels
  • Electronically adjustable ORVMs
  • 16-inch steel wheels
  • 16-inch diamond-cut alloys
  • Electric auto-folding ORVMs
  • Automatic headlamps
  • Dual-tone roof
  • Connected tail lamp
  • Smart LED headlamps
  • Front LED fog lamps with cornering function
  • Roof rails
Interior
  • iRA.ev and smartwatch connectivity
  • Front power windows
  • 4.0-inch digital instrument cluster
  • Height-adjustable driver seat
  • Jewelled drive selector knob
  • Push-button start
  • 10.25-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system
  • Wireless Android auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Arcade.ev app suite
  • Instrument cluster-based navigation
  • Air purifier
  • Voice assistants
  • Alexa car to home
  • Type-A and Type-C 65W USB fast chargers
  • Type-C 15W USB rear charger
  • Front armrest with storage
  • Cooled glovebox
  • Voice-assisted electric sunroof
  • Front ventilated seats
  • Leatherette seats
  • Auto-dimming IRVM
  • Wireless smartphone charger
  • Rear armrest
Safety
  • 6 airbags
  • ESP
  • Hill hold
  • High-beam alert
  • TPMS
  • EPB with auto hold
  • Reverse parking camera
  • Cruise control
  • Hill descent control
  • 360-degree camera
  • Blind-spot monitor
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Rear wiper and auto defogger
  • SOS calling
Powertrain
  • 30 kWh battery
  • Multi-mode regen
  • Drive modes: City and Sport
  • 40 kWh battery
  • Drive modes: Eco, City, Sport

The 2026 Tata Punch EV is available in five different variant options: Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+ S. All these variants come loaded with a wide range of features. The base variant gets power from a 30 kWh battery pack, while the other variants come packing a bigger 40 kWh battery pack.

