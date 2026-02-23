Tata Punch EV facelift in wishlist? Variant-wise features explained for buyers

Tata Motors has launched the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift in India on January 20 as one of the most-awaited cars in the country. The electric version of the micro SUV was launched shortly after the launch of the ICE version of the Tata Punch, which was introduced in the country in January this year. The updated iteration of the Tata Punch EV has received a plethora of changes on the exterior, inside the cabin, and on the powertrain front. It promises an enhanced range compared to the pre-facelift version, while the battery pack upgrade has increased its practicality quotient. In a nutshell, the 2026 Tata Punch EV marks a major upgrade for the EV, not just a few cosmetic updates.

The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift is available at a starting price of ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), while the price list goes up to ₹12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric micro SUV is available with a battery subscription plan as well, under which the EV comes priced from ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plan, the consumers have to pay a battery rental of ₹2.60 per kilometre.

The 2026 Tata Punch EV is available in five different trim options: Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+ S. All these trims come well-equipped with loads of features. If you are planning to buy the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift, here are the variant-wise features of the electric micro SUV.

2026 Tata Punch EV facelift: Variant-wise features in a nutshell

2026 Tata Punch EV facelift: Variant-wise features Smart 30 Smart+ 40 (In addition to Smart 30) Adventure 40 (In addition to Smart+ 40) Empowered 40 (In addition to Adventure 40) Empowered+ S 40 (In addition to Empowered 40) Exterior 15-inch steel wheels with hubcaps 16-inch steel wheels Electronically adjustable ORVMs

16-inch steel wheels 16-inch diamond-cut alloys

Electric auto-folding ORVMs

Automatic headlamps

Dual-tone roof

Connected tail lamp Smart LED headlamps

Front LED fog lamps with cornering function

Roof rails Interior iRA.ev and smartwatch connectivity

Front power windows

4.0-inch digital instrument cluster

Height-adjustable driver seat Jewelled drive selector knob Push-button start 10.25-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android auto and Apple CarPlay

Arcade.ev app suite

Instrument cluster-based navigation

Air purifier

Voice assistants

Alexa car to home

Type-A and Type-C 65W USB fast chargers

Type-C 15W USB rear charger

Front armrest with storage

Cooled glovebox Voice-assisted electric sunroof

Front ventilated seats

Leatherette seats

Auto-dimming IRVM

Wireless smartphone charger

Rear armrest Safety 6 airbags

ESP

Hill hold

High-beam alert

TPMS EPB with auto hold

Reverse parking camera Cruise control

Hill descent control 360-degree camera

Blind-spot monitor

Rain-sensing wipers

Rear wiper and auto defogger SOS calling Powertrain 30 kWh battery

Multi-mode regen

Drive modes: City and Sport 40 kWh battery

Drive modes: Eco, City, Sport

The 2026 Tata Punch EV is available in five different variant options: Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+ S. All these variants come loaded with a wide range of features. The base variant gets power from a 30 kWh battery pack, while the other variants come packing a bigger 40 kWh battery pack.