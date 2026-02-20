Tata Punch EV facelift launched in India: Top 5 features you should know

Tata Motors has launched the latest avatar of the Punch EV in India with a starting price of ₹9.69 lakh. The new Punch EV facelift brings the entry-level electric SUV closer to its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts.

Tata Punch EV Facelift price: Tata Punch EV Facelift begins at an ex-showroom price of ₹9.69 lakh. Meanwhile, if users choose the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, the price begins at ₹6.49 lakh, along with a battery EMI of ₹2.6 per kilometre.

Here is the variant-wise ex-showroom pricing for the new Punch EV:

30kWh Battery Pack: The base Smart variant is priced at ₹9.69 lakh, while the Smart+ trim costs ₹10.29 lakh.

40kWh Battery Pack: The Adventure trim starts at ₹10.89 lakh. The Empowered variant is priced at ₹11.59 lakh, and the top-spec Empowered +S is priced between ₹12.29 lakh and ₹12.59 lakh.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Top 5 things to know 1) New battery packs with up to 468km range Tata Motors is offering the Punch EV Facelift with two battery pack options: 30 kWh and a larger 40 kWh LFP prismatic cell battery. The 40 kWh pack delivers an ARAI-certified range of 468 km and a claimed real-world range of approximately 355 km.

Tata Motors is also offering a lifetime high-voltage battery warranty covering unlimited kilometres for the 40 kWh pack, which covers the first 15 years.

2) Fast charging: Tata Punch EV Facelift comes with fast charging capabilities, allowing the battery to charge from 20% to 80% in 26 minutes. The company also says that the Punch EV can add 135 km of real-world range in 15 minutes of charging.

Tata Motors says that customers can access over 2.3 lakh charging points across 1,500 cities, including a verified network of 2,500 fast chargers, through the IRA.ev app.

3) New colour options: The Punch EV Facelift comes in three new colour variants, which include Bengal Rouge, Fearless Yellow, and Caramel. The facelift also more closely aligns the EV's design with the recently revealed ICE Punch.

4) Improved interior: The higher trims of the Tata Punch EV Facelift come with a new 10.25-inch HARMAN display with support for the Arcade.ev 2.0 app suite and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

The new car also comes with ventilated front seats, a 360-degree surround-view camera and a touch-based HVAC control panel.