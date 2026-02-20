Subscribe

Tata Punch EV facelift launched in India: Top 5 features you should know

Tata Motors has launched the Punch EV facelift in India, starting at 9.69 lakh. It features two battery options, with a range of up to 468 km, fast charging capabilities, new color variants, and improved interior features, including a larger boot space.

Aman Gupta
Updated20 Feb 2026, 05:40 PM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Volvo XC90
₹ 96.97 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹ 8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.1 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift comes with a pricing that allows it to throw tough challenge to the newly launched Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.
Personalised Offers on
Tata Punch EV
Check Offers
The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift comes with a pricing that allows it to throw tough challenge to the newly launched Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.

Tata Motors has launched the latest avatar of the Punch EV in India with a starting price of 9.69 lakh. The new Punch EV facelift brings the entry-level electric SUV closer to its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts.

Tata Punch EV Facelift price:

Tata Punch EV Facelift begins at an ex-showroom price of 9.69 lakh. Meanwhile, if users choose the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, the price begins at 6.49 lakh, along with a battery EMI of 2.6 per kilometre.

Advertisement

Here is the variant-wise ex-showroom pricing for the new Punch EV:

30kWh Battery Pack: The base Smart variant is priced at 9.69 lakh, while the Smart+ trim costs 10.29 lakh.

40kWh Battery Pack: The Adventure trim starts at 10.89 lakh. The Empowered variant is priced at 11.59 lakh, and the top-spec Empowered +S is priced between 12.29 lakh and 12.59 lakh.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Top 5 things to know

1) New battery packs with up to 468km range

Tata Motors is offering the Punch EV Facelift with two battery pack options: 30 kWh and a larger 40 kWh LFP prismatic cell battery. The 40 kWh pack delivers an ARAI-certified range of 468 km and a claimed real-world range of approximately 355 km.

Advertisement

Tata Motors is also offering a lifetime high-voltage battery warranty covering unlimited kilometres for the 40 kWh pack, which covers the first 15 years.

2) Fast charging:

Tata Punch EV Facelift comes with fast charging capabilities, allowing the battery to charge from 20% to 80% in 26 minutes. The company also says that the Punch EV can add 135 km of real-world range in 15 minutes of charging.

Tata Motors says that customers can access over 2.3 lakh charging points across 1,500 cities, including a verified network of 2,500 fast chargers, through the IRA.ev app.

3) New colour options:

The Punch EV Facelift comes in three new colour variants, which include Bengal Rouge, Fearless Yellow, and Caramel. The facelift also more closely aligns the EV's design with the recently revealed ICE Punch.

Advertisement

4) Improved interior:

The higher trims of the Tata Punch EV Facelift come with a new 10.25-inch HARMAN display with support for the Arcade.ev 2.0 app suite and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

The new car also comes with ventilated front seats, a 360-degree surround-view camera and a touch-based HVAC control panel.

5) Higher boot space:

The Punch EV Facelift comes with a 366-litre rear boot space. Meanwhile, the front boot now comes with a 14-litre frunk for storing smaller items.

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsTata Punch EV facelift launched in India: Top 5 features you should know
Read Next Story